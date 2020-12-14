 Skip to main content
Weeping Water boys travel to Elkhorn North
Weeping Water boys travel to Elkhorn North

ELKHORN – Elkhorn North athletes turned up the volume on their scoring headphones Saturday afternoon during a home victory over Weeping Water.

The Wolves stopped the Indians 82-33 in a matchup in Elkhorn North’s new high school building. EKN went ahead 14-3 in the first four minutes and led 36-12 after one quarter. The team went on a 12-1 run early in the second period to seal the outcome.

WWHS head coach Josh Schliefert said the Indians felt they could gain several long-term positives from the experience.

“We just told the guys that playing a team of this caliber is only going to make us better,” Schliefert said. “We learned a lot today and this gives us a great benchmark as we move forward in the season. This is going to benefit us in the long run for sure. I’m confident about that.”

Carter Mogensen led Weeping Water with seven points and six rebounds. Levi Neumeister posted six points and Hunter Mortimer and Zack Smith each tallied five points.

Jordan Beardsley produced four points and Michael Zeeb, Luke Meredith and Sayler Rhodes each scored two points. Noah Hammons, Hayden Nash, Riggs Wilson and Ethan Essary saw court time in the game.

Weeping Water     12 10   7   4 – 33

Elkhorn North        36 26 10 10 – 82

Weeping Water (33)

Neumeister 6, Smith 5, Mortimer 5, Mogensen 7, Hammons 0, Beardsley 4, Zeeb 2, Nash 0, Meredith 2, Wilson 0, Essary 0, Rhodes 2.

