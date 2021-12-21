Weeping Water boys travel to Thunderbird Invitational

TECUMSEH – Weeping Water athletes squared off with opponents from Nebraska and Missouri at the Thunderbird Invitational on Saturday.

The WWHS boys took part in action throughout the day at Johnson County Central. The Indians placed 12th in team standings with 35 points.

Keegan McDonald led Weeping Water with a third-place finish at 182 pounds. McDonald captured the bronze medal by pinning Chris Angel of Elkhorn Mount Michael in 3:17. Caelen Wipf (106 pounds) and Brayden Harms (182) each collected fifth-place medals in their weight classes.

The Weeping Water boys will resume their campaign on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The Indians will compete in the Fillmore Central Invite. Seventeen schools will begin the tournament at 9 a.m.

Team Results

Yutan 182, Elkhorn Mount Michael 159.5, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 125, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 119, Lincoln High 112, Lincoln Christian 105.5, Lincoln Lutheran 87, Southwest Iowa 80, Palmyra 52, Johnson County Central 44, Sutton 41, Weeping Water 35, Tarkio 33, Meridian 32, Dorchester 13, Freeman 2

Weeping Water Results

106 – Caelen Wipf (5th)

Pinned by Jackson Teetor (EMM) 0:16, dec. by Ethan VanderTop (LLHS) 15-10, pinned by Andreas Buttry (SWI) 0:57, pinned Emmett Cooley (LCHS) 3:19, pinned by Drew Krajicek (YUT) 1:01

120 – Myles Dowling

Won by no contest over Wesley Havelka (FRE), pinned by Bryce Kolc (YUT) 0:21, pinned by Isaac Piel (RCBH) 0:40, pinned by Colby Strecker (JCC) 0:36, pinned by Lukas Gage (WW) 0:25

120 – Lukas Gage

Pinned Karter Gabriel (LCHS) 2:15, pinned Colby Strecker (JCC) 2:21, pinned by Taggart Crouse (EMM) 4:25, pinned by Charlie Wienke (LCHS) 2:11, pinned Myles Dowling (WW) 0:25

145 – Matt Cover

Dec. Jacob Hatfield (DOR) 3-1, pinned by Brooks Armstrong (RCBH) 2:27, pinned by Scott Marshall (SUT) 4:28, pinned by Miguel McGrew (LCHS) 0:51, pinned Linkin Murray (TRK) 2:07

160 – Cole Essary

Pinned by Hadley Reilly (SWI) 0:41, pinned by Dedrick Dowding (PLY) 0:34, pinned by Lucas Petersen (YUT) 0:58, pinned Jameson Sumibcay (WW) 0:08, pinned Gabe Harms (TRK) 0:37

160 – Jameson Sumibcay

Pinned by Andrew Kirklin (EMM) 0:32, pinned by Zach Krajicek (YUT) 0:17, pinned by Caleb Lakamp (LLHS) 4:57, pinned by Cole Essary (WW) 0:08, dec. by Isaac Schleicher (LLHS) 9-8

182 – Brayden Harms (5th)

Won by medical forfeit over Mason Denzin (FRE), pinned by Derek Wacker (YUT) 1:14, pinned by Chris Angel (EMM) 2:00, won by forfeit over unnamed wrestler

182 – Keegan McDonald (3rd)

Won by forfeit over Trevor Parde (FRE), pinned by Clayton Shook (HTRS) 2:06, pinned by Derek Wacker (YUT) 1:21, pinned Chris Angel (EMM) 3:17

195 – Brennan DeMike

Pinned Reece Payne (RCBH) 2:37, pinned by Terry Trew (JCC) 2:31, pinned by Luke Wooten (EMM) 2:04, pinned Nathaniel Oehler (EMM) 0:58

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Christian Harrifeld (JCC) 0:10, pinned by Seth Schultz (LNH) 0:18, pinned by Evan Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 0:06, pinned by Ty Faulks (HTRS) 0:24

