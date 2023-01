Weeping Water boys win matches at Tri County Duals

DeWITT – Weeping Water wrestlers gained a large amount of experience this weekend with their performances at the Tri County Duals.

The WWHS boys wrestled four times on Friday and four times on Saturday in the annual tournament. The Indians placed sixth in final standings with a 4-4 mark. Weeping Water defeated Auburn, Albany, Centura and Tri County.

WWHS co-head coach Charlie Cover said the Indians did well against a series of strong opponents. The Indians won the final two duals on Saturday to exit the tournament with positive feelings.

“It was a tough meet for us,” Cover said. “Lots of good competition. In a couple of duals we lost a few matches that we thought we would win, then it snowballed on us. We showed some fire and finished off strong.”

Caelen Wipf earned a first-place medal by going 8-0 at 113 pounds in the tournament. Myles Dowling tied for second place at 106 pounds and Matt Cover (138 pounds) and Brayden Harms (220) each finished third.

Weeping Water will host the Weeping Water Invite on Friday, Jan. 13. Action is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Weeping Water Activities Center.

Weeping Water 66, Auburn 18

106 – Myles Dowling (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Caelen Wipf (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Crew Gulizia (AUB) won by forfeit

126 – Lukas Gage (WW) pinned Riley Dickerson (AUB), 1:10

132 – James Dean (WW) pinned Augustine Campbell (AUB), 1:43

138 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Luke Harms (WW) pinned Isaiah Morrow (AUB), 1:17

152 – Levi Lindsey (WW) pinned Logan Sierks (AUB), 0:48

160 – John Ridge (WW) pinned Owen Hall (AUB), 2:22

170 – Brant Gulizia (AUB) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 1:59

182 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) pinned Christian Sharp (AUB), 0:53

195 – Brennan DeMike (WW) pinned Logan Rowell (AUB), 1:27

220 – Brayden Harms (WW) pinned Spencer Huey (AUB), 0:24

285 – Owen Rowell (AUB) pinned Nathaniel Keene (WW), 1:33

Fillmore Central 54, Weeping Water 25

106 – Myles Dowling (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Jacob Cover (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Caelen Wipf (WW) maj. dec. Brenner McCann-Coen (FIL), 11-0

126 – Travis Meyer (FIL) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 1:06

132 – Dylan Gewecke (FIL) pinned James Dean (WW), 1:40

138 – Alexander Schademann (FIL) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 2:52

145 – Chase Myers (FIL) pinned Luke Harms (WW), 1:32

152 – Aiden Hinrichs (FIL) pinned Levi Lindsey (WW), 1:07

160 – Treven Stassines (FIL) pinned John Ridge (WW), 2:17

170 – Domonic Harding (FIL) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 3:33

182 – Jackson Turner (FIL) pinned Brennan DeMike (WW), 1:03

195 – Brayden Harms (WW) pinned Blake Nun (FIL), 1:25

220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) dec. Hunter Lukes (FIL), 8-6

285 – Markey Hinrichs (FIL) pinned Jaden Nutter (WW), 0:22

JV1 – Waylon Rayburn (FIL) pinned Cole Essary (WW), 0:49

Columbus Lakeview 52, Weeping Water 30

120 – Austin Patton (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Levi Lutjelusche (CLV) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 0:35

132 – Adan Ramirez (CLV) pinned James Dean (WW), 5:29

138 – Eli Pilakowski (CLV) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 4:33

145 – Gerber Recinos (CLV) maj. dec. Luke Harms (WW), 12-2

152 – Miguel Cullum (CLV) pinned Levi Lindsey (WW), 1:46

160 – Owen Bargen (CLV) pinned John Ridge (WW), 0:54

170 – Yordi Dominguez (CLV) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 1:26

182 – Fabian Recinos (CLV) pinned Brennan DeMike (WW), 1:40

195 – Brayden Harms (WW) pinned Sebastian De La Cruz (CLV), 1:36

220 – Landon Ternus (CLV) won by forfeit

285 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) pinned Bo Mahoney (CLV), 3:10

JV1 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) dec. Daniel McManigal (CLV), 9-5

JV2 – Evan Line (CLV) pinned Ryan Gerloff (CLV), 1:07

Weeping Water 54, Albany 30

106 – Remington Miller (ALB) pinned Myles Dowling (WW), 0:57

113 – Caelen Wipf (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Austin Patton (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Lukas Gage (WW) pinned Cameron Martin (ALB), 0:35

132 – Trevor Akins (ALB) pinned James Dean (WW), 2:53

138 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Luke Harms (WW) won by forfeit

152 – Zane Rippy (ALB) pinned Levi Lindsey (WW), 2:43

160 – Jerrid Bunten (ALB) pinned John Ridge (WW), 2:35

170 – Kyle Burke (ALB) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 1:22

182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) won by forfeit

195 – Brayden Harms (WW) pinned Bryce Martin (ALB), 1:42

220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Jaden Nutter (WW) won by forfeit

Falls City 60, Weeping Water 21

132 – Orion Cattrell (FCY) won by forfeit

138 – Matt Cover (WW) pinned Preston Buckminster (FCY), 1:38

145 – Wyatt Olberding (FCY) pinned Luke Harms (WW), 0:56

152 – Robert Gilkerson (FCY) pinned Levi Lindsey (WW), 1:18

160 – Vaden Leyden (FCY) pinned John Ridge (WW), 1:12

170 – Kadyn Strecker (FCY) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 1:24

182 – Mason Collier (FCY) pinned Brennan DeMike (WW), 1:19

195 – Brayden Harms (WW) pinned Ashton Martin (FCY), 1:04

220 – Zane Ebel (FCY) pinned Nathaniel Keene (WW), 3:20

285 – Caleb Zimmerman (FCY) pinned Jaden Nutter (WW), 0:15

106 – Bailey Thimmes (FCY) pinned Myles Dowling (WW), 0:20

113 – Caelen Wipf (WW) dec. Cade Caudle (FCY), 9-2

120 – Austin Patton (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Kaleb Zulkoski (FCY) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 1:30

JV1 – Cole Essary (WW) pinned Caden Collier (FCY), 0:31

JV2 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) pinned Wyatt Wason (FCY), 2:51

JV3 – Jameson Sumibcay (WW) pinned Ryker Jones (FCY), 1:12

Republic County 72, Weeping Water 12

138 – Ethan Ines (RPC) pinned Matt Cover (WW), 2:48

145 – Alex Dyke (RPC) pinned Luke Harms (WW), 2:30

152 – Adam Krohn (RPC) pinned Levi Lindsey (WW), 1:54

160 – Jordan Williams (RPC) pinned John Ridge (WW), 0:59

170 – Carson Simmons (RPC) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 0:52

182 – Garrett Siemsen (RPC) pinned Brennan DeMike (WW), 1:52

195 – Ryan Beavers (RPC) pinned Brayden Harms (WW), 0:39

220 – Bryan Baxter (RPC) pinned Nathaniel Keene (WW), 1:33

285 – Ayden Polansky (RPC) pinned Jaden Nutter (WW), 0:42

106 – Myles Dowling (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Caelen Wipf (WW) pinned Carson Beavers (RPC), 3:57

120 – Kash Henke (RPC) won by forfeit

126 – A.J. Polansky (RPC) pinned Lukas Gage (WW), 2:44

132 – Owen Weatherhead (RPC) won by forfeit

Weeping Water 66, Centura 18

145 – Luke Harms (WW) won by forfeit

152 – Levi Lindsey (WW) won by forfeit

160 – John Ridge (WW) won by forfeit

170 – Dillon Fanta (CEN) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 2:17

182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) pinned Joel Hodgdon (CEN), 1:56

195 – Brayden Harms (WW) pinned Cole Mackey (CEN), 0:16

220 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) won by forfeit

285 – Kolten Simon (CEN) pinned Jaden Nutter (WW), 1:02

106 – Myles Dowling (WW) won by forfeit

113 – Caelen Wipf (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Austin Patton (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Lukas Gage (WW) pinned Dalton Zipf (CEN), 2:17

132 – Christopher Williams (CEN) won by forfeit

138 – Matt Cover (WW) won by forfeit

JV1 – Christopher Flores (CEN) dec. Jameson Sumibcay (WW), 16-13

JV2 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) pinned Christopher Flores (CEN), 0:30

Weeping Water 45, Tri County 36

160 – Ibrahim Castillo (TRI) pinned John Ridge (WW), 2:33

170 – Cooper Stokebrand (TRI) pinned Keegan McDonald (WW), 1:55

182 – Brennan DeMike (WW) pinned Jurgen Baker (TRI), 1:27

195 – Cael Washburn (TRI) pinned Brayden Harms (WW), 2:54

220 – James Kerns (TRI) won by forfeit

285 – Nathaniel Keene (WW) pinned Toby Ambrose (TRI), 3:29

106 – Myles Dowling (WW) pinned Silas Sedlacek (TRI), 0:57

113 – Caelen Wipf (WW) won by forfeit

120 – Cole Spahr (TRI) won by forfeit

126 – Lukas Gage (WW) dec. Keyton Reck (TRI), 11-9

132 – Lucas Lewandowski (TRI) won by forfeit

138 – Matt Cover (WW) pinned Gavyn Houston (TRI), 1:29

145 – Luke Harms (WW) won by forfeit

152 – Levi Lindsey (WW) pinned Sean Chase Jr. (TRI), 3:08

JV1 – Jeremiah Keene (WW) pinned Jack Hopkins (TRI), 4:45