Weeping Water clinches district championship

PALMYRA – Weeping Water enjoyed a championship view from the top of the District D1-1 mountain Thursday night.

The Indians secured a district football title with a 62-24 victory over Palmyra. Weeping Water finished undefeated in district action and improved to 6-1 on the season. WWHS outscored its district opponents 168-48.

Weeping Water opened up a 22-8 lead against Palmyra (2-4) in the first quarter. The team scored twice in the opening five minutes, and Zack Smith hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Mortimer later in the period.

Palmyra cut the gap to 30-16 midway through the second quarter, but Weeping Water ran away from the Panthers after that. Mortimer delivered a 40-yard touchdown sprint and added a touchdown pass in the final four minutes of the period.

WWHS added to its 46-16 halftime lead in the final two quarters. Mortimer produced a short rushing touchdown in the third quarter and added a 22-yard scoring gallop in the fourth period. Palmyra created the final margin with a late touchdown pass.

Weeping Water will be the fifth seed on the eastern side of the Class D-1 playoff bracket. The Indians will host 12th-seeded Freeman in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 29. The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.