Weeping Water collects playoff victory over Cross County

STROMSBURG – Weeping Water athletes weren’t intimidated by Cross County’s undefeated results during the regular season.

That confidence helped the team hand Cross County its first loss of the year Thursday night.

The 14th-seeded Indians knocked off the third-seeded Cougars 42-22 in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs. Weeping Water (5-4) opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter and maintained the cushion after that. The team advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year.

Cross County (8-1) had overwhelmed nearly every opponent during the regular season. The team’s only close game was a 30-28 victory over Clarkson/Leigh on Oct. 7. The Cougars piled up 58 or more points against McCool Junction, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Twin River, Cedar Bluffs and Madison.

Weeping Water ensured the playoff game would not follow the same type of pattern. The Indians went ahead 16-8 in the first quarter and built a 24-14 edge at the break. Weeping Water sealed the victory with 18 points in the fourth period.

The team’s defense made a winning difference during the night. Sayler Rhodes and Hayden Nash each made interceptions and Logan March recovered one fumble. Rhodes knocked down two Cross County passes and Ethan Essary swatted away another CCHS pass attempt.

Rhodes ended the night with six solo and nine assisted tackles. Brennan DeMike made one solo and 11 assisted plays, March pocketed five solo and nine assisted tackles and Ethan Essary produced five solo and three assisted stops.

Cole Essary tallied four solo and three assisted stops and Nathaniel Keene generated two solo and six assisted tackles. Nash chipped in one solo and eight assisted plays for the Indians.

Riggs Wilson helped the team’s offense with nine passes for 189 yards. Ethan Essary hauled in three receptions for 76 yards and two touchdowns and Keegan McDonald added two catches for 15 yards and one score. McDonald had nine carries for 104 yards and one touchdown and Wilson ran nine times for 25 yards and one touchdown.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released pairings for the second round on Friday. The NSAA took the wild-card point totals of all 16 first-round winners across the state and reseeded teams on a 1-16 basis.

Weeping Water will be the 15th seed and will travel to Laurel to face second-seeded Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-0). The teams will play at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. The winner will face either seventh-seeded Clarkson/Leigh (8-1) or tenth-seeded Crofton (6-3) on Friday, Nov. 4.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge defeated Mead 68-20 in the first round. The team’s closest game was a 22-16 victory over Wisner-Pilger on Sept. 2. LCC has also defeated Guardian Angels Central Catholic 46-25, Plainview 48-14, Homer 46-13, Crofton 22-0, Wakefield 48-16, Hartington-Newcastle 54-21 and Tri County Northeast 82-26.

Weeping Water will play in the second round of the postseason for the fourth time in school history. The Indians also accomplished the feat in 2012, 2020 and 2021.

Weeping Water 16 8 0 18 – 42

Cross County 8 6 0 8 – 22