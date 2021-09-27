Weeping Water competes in Louisville tournament

LOUISVILLE – Weeping Water athletes spent a large amount of time on the volleyball court on Saturday during their trip to the Louisville Invite.
The Indians placed seventh in the tournament with a 1-2 mark. Weeping Water went the full three games in each best-of-three match in the Louisville Elementary School gym. WWHS squared off with Auburn, Louisville and Cedar Bluffs during the day.
Auburn 2, Weeping Water 1
Auburn stopped Weeping Water in the first round 25-16, 14-25, 25-14.
The Indians evened the match with a powerful performance in game two. Auburn responded by jumping ahead 12-2 in game three. A kill by Karley Ridge and ace from Riley Hiller brought WWHS within 21-12, but the Bulldogs were able to close out the contest after that.
Louisville 2, Weeping Water 1
Weeping Water began its match with Louisville on a positive note. A kill and ace from Ridge on consecutive points gave the Indians a 10-6 lead, and three straight aces by Hiller created a 20-16 gap. Brinkley McAdams and Lexi Mogensen secured a 25-19 victory with an ace block and kill.
The teams were tied at 7-7 in game two before Louisville began to go on a scoring roll. Lea Kalkowski, Lizzie Podrazo and Brooke Smith posted points on three straight rallies to give the Lions a 17-8 lead. A kill from Ridge cut Louisville’s cushion to 20-12, but the Lions finished the game in the final stretch.
Louisville used a serving run from Podrazo to build a 13-6 lead in game three. The Lions maintained their advantage the rest of the way.
Ridge led Weeping Water with six kills, one ace and one ace block. Sammi Burch generated four kills, three ace blocks and one ace, and Hiller contributed two kills and four aces to the team’s cause.
Mogensen produced four kills and one ace and Abby Meeske had one kill and one ace. McAdams added one ace block against the Lions.
Weeping Water 2, Cedar Bluffs 1
The Indians captured seventh place in the tournament with a victory over Cedar Bluffs. Weeping Water rallied past the Wildcats 13-25, 25-13, 25-10.
Weeping Water (6-11) will continue the season on Tuesday with a triangular against Louisville and Johnson County Central. Action is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. in Louisville.