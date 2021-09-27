Weeping Water competes in Louisville tournament

LOUISVILLE – Weeping Water athletes spent a large amount of time on the volleyball court on Saturday during their trip to the Louisville Invite.

The Indians placed seventh in the tournament with a 1-2 mark. Weeping Water went the full three games in each best-of-three match in the Louisville Elementary School gym. WWHS squared off with Auburn, Louisville and Cedar Bluffs during the day.

Auburn 2, Weeping Water 1

Auburn stopped Weeping Water in the first round 25-16, 14-25, 25-14.

The Indians evened the match with a powerful performance in game two. Auburn responded by jumping ahead 12-2 in game three. A kill by Karley Ridge and ace from Riley Hiller brought WWHS within 21-12, but the Bulldogs were able to close out the contest after that.

Louisville 2, Weeping Water 1

Weeping Water began its match with Louisville on a positive note. A kill and ace from Ridge on consecutive points gave the Indians a 10-6 lead, and three straight aces by Hiller created a 20-16 gap. Brinkley McAdams and Lexi Mogensen secured a 25-19 victory with an ace block and kill.