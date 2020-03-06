Weeping Water competes in state tournament

LINCOLN – The final chapter of Weeping Water’s storybook basketball season contained an ending that none of the Indians wanted to read Thursday morning.
Eighth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic edged top-seeded Weeping Water 54-49 in the first round of the Class D-1 State Tournament. Hundreds of fans packed Lincoln Southwest High School to watch the teams play their state contest. HCC took a four-point lead after one quarter and remained ahead of the Weeping Water girls the rest of the way.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said the team had prepared well for the Trojans earlier in the week. Hartington Cedar Catholic implemented a strategy of attacking the basket and drawing fouls in all four quarters. That helped the Trojans protect their lead against several WWHS comeback attempts in the second half.
“We simply didn’t play well enough to win today,” Haveman said. “All credit goes to Hartington Cedar Catholic. They had a good game plan and they did what they needed to do in order to win. We didn’t respond well to that and the game ended up in their favor. We’re all disappointed in how things turned out.”
Haveman said the Indians were aware that HCC might not be a typical eighth-seeded team. The Trojans entered the game 10-13 but had played a difficult regular-season schedule. The school had lost to Class C-1 state qualifier Crofton twice and Class C-2 state qualifiers Ponca and Hastings St. Cecilia once. HCC opponents O’Neill, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Homer and Battle Creek finished the year with 14 or more victories.
“They’re a tough team,” Haveman said. “We’d been keeping a close eye on them since we knew they might be someone we’d have to play down the road. They compete in a really tough conference and have some good players, so we knew it would be a challenge today.”
Weeping Water began the game on a positive note after Grace Cave sank a driving shot in the first 20 seconds. Cave’s jumper gave Weeping Water a 6-5 lead with 2:21 to go in the first quarter, but Brynn Wortmann, Abby Hochstein and Brooklyn Kuehn closed the period with five straight points for HCC.
A 3-pointer from Jamison Twomey and two free throws from Cave pulled Weeping Water within 16-14 in the second quarter. HCC swished four straight foul shots and Brynn Wortmann canned a deep 3-pointer to give the Trojans a 23-17 lead at the break.
Haveman said the Indians remained confident in the locker room at halftime because of their earlier experience with comebacks. One of the team’s most important victories of the season came against Class C-1 state qualifier Malcolm in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Weeping Water rallied from a 29-19 deficit in the third quarter to win the league tournament championship game.
“We’d been in this position before,” Haveman said. “This was nothing new for us, since we’ve been behind before at halftime in games. We weren’t ready to hit the panic button at all. We figured we’d make a run and eventually take control of things.
“The girls certainly tried. We’d get a basket or two and things would look good, but then we’d have a defensive breakdown and give up an easy basket. It turned into a situation where we weren’t able to make up the entire deficit.”
Weeping Water trailed 26-19 early in the third quarter after Aiden Wortmann made a short jumper and ensuing free throw. The gap remained 30-23 before Weeping Water brought fans to their feet. Cave dropped in a bank shot and Karley Ridge pocketed a basket to make it 30-27.
The Indians forced HCC turnovers on three of the next four possessions and came within 30-29 on Cave’s driving layup. Cave then made a highlight assist to Reba Wilson in the lane to shave the deficit to 32-31.
Hartington Cedar Catholic rebuilt its lead to 38-31 and responded to several more threats in the fourth quarter. Weeping Water trimmed a 42-34 deficit to 42-39 and cut a 47-39 gap to 48-43 with 3:17 to go. Ridge gave the Indians additional hope by forcing a jump ball with 1:48 left. Her defensive hustle resulted in a drive by Peyton Barrett to create a 49-45 ballgame with 1:30 to go.
Makenna Noecker sealed the victory for Hartington Cedar Catholic with her free-throw prowess. She went 5-of-6 from the line in the final 40.8 seconds.
You have free articles remaining.
Hochstein (13), Brynn Wortmann (12) and Noecker (11) scored in double figures for HCC. Aiden Wortmann added nine points and one block and Kuehn poured in eight points and nine rebounds.
Cave helped Weeping Water with 26 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Ridge generated nine points and four rebounds and Barrett had nine points, five steals, four rebounds and one block.
Bailee Nissen drew one charge and grabbed two rebounds, Twomey tallied three points and one steal and Wilson drew one charge and scored two points. Reagan Aronson hauled in two rebounds and Kiera Brack played defensive minutes for the team.
Weeping Water finished the year 25-2. The Indians won the most games in a single season in school history and claimed the program’s first ECNC regular-season and tournament championships. Haveman said the team also set a standard for future groups with their character both on and off the court.
“I’m really proud of the girls for the way they played this season,” Haveman said. “This group broke a lot of records, won our first conference championships and handled themselves with a lot of class. We’re all a little stunned by the sudden end to the season, but there’s a lot to be proud of.
“These girls are definitely good role models. There were a lot of little kids at games who looked up to them and saw what you can do if you work hard, and that’s something that means a lot. This group has definitely impacted a lot of people.”
Nissen, Barrett and Kelsi Vogler were the team’s three seniors. They helped Weeping Water reach four straight district finals and two consecutive state tournaments in their careers. The Indians went 75-30 over the past four seasons.
Haveman said the three Indians made valuable contributions to the program in many ways.
“They’re just all special people,” Haveman said. “I can’t say enough good things about them. They always came to practice with a lot of effort, they were good leaders and they did so much for the team and this school.
“All three of them played important roles for us over the past four years and gave everything they could to help this program. Their impact is going to be felt long after they graduate. It’s going to be felt for years and years down the road. That’s the type of people they are.”
Hartington Cedar Catholic 10 13 11 20 – 54
Weeping Water 6 11 14 18 – 49
Hartington Cedar Catholic (54)
Noecker 2-7 7-9 11, Hochstein 5-6 3-5 13, A. Wortmann 4-7 1-1 9, Heimes 0-3 1-3 1, B. Wortmann 4-12 2-3 12, Kuehn 0-3 8-10 8, Kathol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-38 22-31 54.
Weeping Water (49)
Aronson 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 1-1 0-2 2, Cave 10-25 6-8 26, Barrett 4-12 0-2 9, Nissen 0-4 0-1 0, Twomey 1-5 0-0 3, Ridge 3-7 3-6 9, Brack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 9-19 49.