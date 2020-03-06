Weeping Water competes in state tournament

Cave helped Weeping Water with 26 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists. Ridge generated nine points and four rebounds and Barrett had nine points, five steals, four rebounds and one block.

Bailee Nissen drew one charge and grabbed two rebounds, Twomey tallied three points and one steal and Wilson drew one charge and scored two points. Reagan Aronson hauled in two rebounds and Kiera Brack played defensive minutes for the team.

Weeping Water finished the year 25-2. The Indians won the most games in a single season in school history and claimed the program’s first ECNC regular-season and tournament championships. Haveman said the team also set a standard for future groups with their character both on and off the court.

“I’m really proud of the girls for the way they played this season,” Haveman said. “This group broke a lot of records, won our first conference championships and handled themselves with a lot of class. We’re all a little stunned by the sudden end to the season, but there’s a lot to be proud of.

“These girls are definitely good role models. There were a lot of little kids at games who looked up to them and saw what you can do if you work hard, and that’s something that means a lot. This group has definitely impacted a lot of people.”