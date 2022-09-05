Weeping Water competes in volleyball triangular

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water volleyball athletes took part in a pair of matches Thursday night during a triangular in Palmyra.

Dorchester 2, Weeping Water 1

Dorchester stopped the Indians 25-21, 20-25, 25-22. Weeping Water stayed close to the Longhorns with serving and defense. The team picked up 73 digs in the match and pocketed nine aces.

Brinkley McAdams led Weeping Water’s offense with six kills and three aces. She also made ten digs and six serve receptions. Haylee Stackpole produced 18 assists and finished 10-of-10 at the service line, and Sammi Burch notched five kills, three solo blocks and two digs.

Emily Ridge guided the team’s serving attack with six aces on eight attempts. She also made one solo block, two kills and four digs. Kallie Brack contributed 25 digs and one serve reception to the team’s cause, and Alexis Mogensen pocketed three kills, 12 digs and eight serve receptions.

Kali Miller went 17-of-19 serving and tallied two kills, seven serve receptions, 11 digs and two solo blocks. Kaylea McCaulley saw court time for the team in the match.

Palmyra 2, Weeping Water 0

Palmyra pulled away from the Indians in a 25-22, 25-13 triumph. Palmyra relied on scoring production from Haylie Vollman and Maddie Busch to win. Vollman rocketed home eight kills and had a .389 hitting percentage, and Busch delivered six kills to the court for the Panthers.

Miller paced Weeping Water’s offense with five kills on nine swings. She added seven digs and eight serve receptions on defense. Stackpole finished the match with two kills, two aces, five digs and six assists, and McAdams pocketed nine serve receptions, five digs, three aces and one kill.

Burch ended the match with two kills and one dig and Mogensen had four serve receptions, five digs and one solo block. Brack helped the team with 16 digs and Ridge made one solo block, two digs and three serve receptions. McCaulley chipped in one dig for Weeping Water.