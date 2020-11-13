Weeping Water compiles stats on volleyball court

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students made successful strides on the volleyball court during their matches this season.
Weeping Water finished the 2020 campaign 11-16. The Indians won a pair of matches in the Weeping Water Invite and earned four straight victories in late September and early October. WWHS secured one victory in the Subdistrict C2-2 Tournament.
Reagan Aronson, Addi Bickford, Karley Ridge, Katie Meyer, Riley Hohn, Emily Ridge, Lexi Mogensen, Sammi Burch, Brooklyn Ahrens, Abby Meeske and Sam Hammons appeared in varsity matches.
Offense
Weeping Water ended the season with 437 kills and a team hitting percentage of .099. The Indians made kills on 23.8 percent of their 1,839 attacks.
Karley Ridge boosted the team’s scoring column with 135 kills. She had a .169 hitting percentage and took 450 swings. Aronson collected 89 kills on 428 attempts and Burch made 76 kills on 291 swings.
Meeske and Mogensen each delivered 52 kills for the Indians. Bickford (28), Emily Ridge (2), Hammons (2) and Hohn (1) added kills for the group.
WWHS collected 374 assists during the fall. Bickford (328) tallied the majority of the team’s assists. She ended her four-year Weeping Water career with 805 assists. Meeske (15), Aronson (12), Karley Ridge (7), Mogensen (7), Burch (4) and Hohn (1) chipped in assists.
Defense
Weeping Water athletes made 994 digs on defense. Aronson (255), Mogensen (188), Bickford (181) and Karley Ridge (143) reached triple digits in the category.
Meeske (75), Hammons (70), Burch (54), Hohn (22), Emily Ridge (3), Meyer (2) and Ahrens (1) helped the team’s defense with digs.
The Indians collected 28 solo and 70 assisted blocks at the net. Karley Ridge and Burch led the team with their defensive work. Ridge made 12 solo and ten assisted blocks and Burch compiled ten solo and 25 assisted blocks.
Meeske generated four solo and 16 assisted blocks for the Indians. Mogensen made one solo and six assisted blocks, Bickford produced one solo and five assisted blocks and Aronson made seven assisted blocks. Meyer added one assisted block for the team.
Serving
Weeping Water took 1,360 serve attempts this fall and had a team serving percentage of .883. The Indians registered 173 aces against opponents.
Bickford guided the serving attack with a .931 percentage. She went 268-of-288 and blasted a team-best 53 aces.
Burch helped the Indians with a .908 serving percentage. She finished 207-of-228 and carded 23 aces.
Aronson delivered a serving percentage of .897. She went 234-of-261 and drilled 33 aces during the year.
Meeske produced a serving percentage of .873. She went 200-of-229 and registered 18 aces.
Mogensen finished the year 179-of-206 for a serving percentage of .869. She gave the team 27 aces at the line.
Karley Ridge (11), Hammons (7) and Meyer (1) added aces for the Indians. Hohn, Emily Ridge and Ahrens also took serve attempts during the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!