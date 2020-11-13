Weeping Water compiles stats on volleyball court

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students made successful strides on the volleyball court during their matches this season.

Weeping Water finished the 2020 campaign 11-16. The Indians won a pair of matches in the Weeping Water Invite and earned four straight victories in late September and early October. WWHS secured one victory in the Subdistrict C2-2 Tournament.

Reagan Aronson, Addi Bickford, Karley Ridge, Katie Meyer, Riley Hohn, Emily Ridge, Lexi Mogensen, Sammi Burch, Brooklyn Ahrens, Abby Meeske and Sam Hammons appeared in varsity matches.

Offense

Weeping Water ended the season with 437 kills and a team hitting percentage of .099. The Indians made kills on 23.8 percent of their 1,839 attacks.

Karley Ridge boosted the team’s scoring column with 135 kills. She had a .169 hitting percentage and took 450 swings. Aronson collected 89 kills on 428 attempts and Burch made 76 kills on 291 swings.

Meeske and Mogensen each delivered 52 kills for the Indians. Bickford (28), Emily Ridge (2), Hammons (2) and Hohn (1) added kills for the group.