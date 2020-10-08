Weeping Water completes inaugural season on diamond

AUBURN – Weeping Water softball players began 2020 with a vision of representing their school in a positive way on the diamond.
They ended the season knowing they had achieved their goal.
Weeping Water finished the fall campaign Monday at the Subdistrict C-1 Tournament at Auburn City Recreation Complex. The team defeated Falls City in the semifinals and fell to Auburn in the championship game.
WWHS head coach Kim Hammer said she was pleased with the achievements of the Indians. The team finished its inaugural season 13-17.
“This wasn’t a bad first year for us,” Hammer said. “We had a few ups and downs in our games, but the girls have been great to be around the entire year. This was a great group to work with and they played with a lot of energy and heart. It’s sad to see it end but they can feel good because they accomplished a lot.”
Weeping Water 14, Falls City 6
Weeping Water began the subdistrict tournament with a comeback victory over third-seeded Falls City. The Tigers seized the early momentum with two runs in the first inning and a solo run in the second. FCHS (5-20) then went ahead 6-1 in the third after a RBI single and a two-run error.
The second-seeded Indians responded with a flurry of runs in the third. Weeping Water had 14 batters come to the plate during a ten-run outburst. The team scored six of the runs with two outs.
Brooklyn Rathe connected on a two-run single and Keatyn Harrah and Zoe Houston each had RBI singles. Reba Wilson, Kiera Brack, Lauren Harms and Josie Cave posted RBI walks and Natania French was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded. Brack also came home for the Indians on a double steal.
Grace Cave then made the defensive play of the game in the top of the fourth. Falls City cleanup hitter Kacy Brewer launched a shot to deep center that seemed destined to land in home-run territory. Cave raced over, stuck her glove out over the fence and made the catch. She beamed a bright smile as she ran back to a dugout full of happy teammates.
“That was quite a catch,” Hammer said. “That was really neat to see her make that play and then to see how everyone reacted to it.”
Weeping Water iced the victory in the bottom of the fourth. Harms led off the frame with a single and Grace Cave then drilled a home run to center field. French followed her with a single and later came home on Rathe’s RBI single to center.
Brack and Ella Cave combined on the pitching victory. Brack tossed two innings and allowed five hits and three runs with three strikeouts. Cave went the final three frames and allowed three hits and three runs with two strikeouts. She retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings.
Rathe ended the contest with two singles, two runs and three RBI. Brack reached base on a walk, error and hit-by-pitch. She scored twice and drove in one run. French helped the team with two singles, one hit-by-pitch, two RBI and two runs, and Wilson ended the game with one walk, one RBI and one run.
Grace Cave scored twice as a courtesy runner and had one home run and two RBI. Houston posted two singles, one RBI and one run, and Harms collected one single, one walk, one RBI and two runs. Josie Cave tallied two walks, one run and one RBI, and Harrah had one double, one single, one walk and one RBI.
Falls City 213 00 – 6 8 2
Weeping Water 0110 3x – 14 10 2
Auburn 12, Weeping Water 0
Top-seeded Auburn (21-4) put the game out of reach in the first inning. The Bulldogs scored 12 times and sent 17 batters to the plate.
Kylie Allen did a large amount of damage in the inning with two home runs. She drove in two runs with a shot to right field, and she brought home three runs with a mammoth drive later in the inning. Her second home run nearly cleared the baseball fence of the park in center field.
Wilson and Houston reached base for Weeping Water in the three-inning contest. Houston drew a walk in the second inning and Wilson reached first base on an error in the third inning.
Wilson and Grace Cave were Weeping Water’s two seniors. Hammer said both veterans provided many positive attributes to the Indians in both practices and games.
“Reba and Grace have been really good seniors for us,” Hammer said. “We’re going to miss them a lot. We’ve relied on their speed on the field and their overall competitiveness the whole season. They’ve given us tremendous leadership.”
Hammer said she believes the Indians can be successful in future years. The team’s 2021 roster will include eight seniors who will bring a large amount of varsity experience to the diamond. There will also be an influx of freshmen who will provide valuable depth for the team.
“I think the future looks bright,” Hammer said. “We have several junior high girls who have said they’ll be playing softball next year, so we’re beginning to build the program in a positive direction. The girls did a great job this year of laying the foundation for us. I’m very optimistic that good things are in store for this team.”
Weeping Water 000 – 0 0 3
Auburn 126x – 18 10 1
