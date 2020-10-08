Weeping Water completes inaugural season on diamond

Brooklyn Rathe connected on a two-run single and Keatyn Harrah and Zoe Houston each had RBI singles. Reba Wilson, Kiera Brack, Lauren Harms and Josie Cave posted RBI walks and Natania French was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded. Brack also came home for the Indians on a double steal.

Grace Cave then made the defensive play of the game in the top of the fourth. Falls City cleanup hitter Kacy Brewer launched a shot to deep center that seemed destined to land in home-run territory. Cave raced over, stuck her glove out over the fence and made the catch. She beamed a bright smile as she ran back to a dugout full of happy teammates.

“That was quite a catch,” Hammer said. “That was really neat to see her make that play and then to see how everyone reacted to it.”

Weeping Water iced the victory in the bottom of the fourth. Harms led off the frame with a single and Grace Cave then drilled a home run to center field. French followed her with a single and later came home on Rathe’s RBI single to center.

Brack and Ella Cave combined on the pitching victory. Brack tossed two innings and allowed five hits and three runs with three strikeouts. Cave went the final three frames and allowed three hits and three runs with two strikeouts. She retired the side in order in the fourth and fifth innings.