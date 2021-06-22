Weeping Water dominates Travelers, Rockets

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes produced a sizzling display at the plate Monday night in a pair of softball victories.
The Indians hosted Falls City and Syracuse in Southeast Nebraska Girls Fastpitch Softball League games. Weeping Water generated double-digit victories over the Travelers and Rockets in front of a home crowd.
Weeping Water remained in first place in league standings. The Indians (8-0) have won every conference game by three or more runs. Freeman (5-1) is currently in second place in the league.
Weeping Water 13, Falls City 3
The Indians used their defense to grab the early momentum against Falls City. The Travelers moved into scoring position in the top of the first inning, but Weeping Water kept them away from home plate. Natania French made a running catch in center field and Lauren Harms copied the feat at third base.
Reba Wilson gave the Indians their first run in the bottom half of the frame. She drew a one-out walk and then swiped second base. She came home when Falls City made an error on Keatyn Harrah’s blast to left field.
Weeping Water moved into the driver’s seat in the second inning. Kiera Brack opened the frame with a single to center and Harms and Josie Cave reached base on a walk and hit-by-pitch. French then caused excitement in the Weeping Water dugout with her work at the plate.
French drilled a deep shot to left field that sailed over the outfielder’s head. She raced around the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam. Harms, Cave and courtesy runner Blake Henderson joined their teammate at home plate on the play.
Bailey Houchin, Wilson and Zoe Houston loaded the bases again for Weeping Water with three consecutive walks. Harrah drove in two teammates with an infield hit and Brooklyn Rathe knocked a two-run double to right field.
Falls City tried to get back in the game with three runs in the third inning. Weeping Water put a roadblock on that momentum in the bottom half. Harms rocketed a triple to right field and scored on French’s RBI single to center.
The Indians increased their 10-3 lead in the final inning. Wilson led off the stanza with a single, and she flew around the bases on Houston’s RBI triple to left field. Harrah brought Houston home with a RBI single to center field, and courtesy runner Jillian Rathe scored on a RBI single from Harms.
French highlighted Weeping Water’s night with a grand slam, single, five runs batted in and one run scored. Harms produced a triple, single, walk, one RBI and two runs, and Brooklyn Rathe tallied a double, walk and two RBI.
Wilson scored three times after reaching base on one single and two walks. Harrah had one RBI and reached base on two singles and one error, and Houston collected one triple, one walk, two runs and one RBI.
Cave scored once and had one hit-by-pitch, Houchin walked and scored once and Brack pocketed one single. Jillian Rathe scored twice, Henderson scored once and Taylor Miller and Chrystal Meyer helped the team defensively.
Brack tossed all four innings for Weeping Water. She scattered seven hits and posted four strikeouts.
Falls City 003 0 – 3 7 2
Weeping Water 181 3 – 13 10 1
Weeping Water 14, Syracuse 2
The Indians nearly produced a carbon copy on the scoreboard in game two against Syracuse. Weeping Water erupted for eight runs in the second inning and went ahead 14-0 in the next frame. The game ended due to mercy rule after three innings.
French continued her successful approach at the plate with two hits and one RBI. Brooklyn Rathe generated two hits and three RBI and Meyer contributed two hits and one RBI. Houston walked twice and Harrah and Jillian Rathe each drew one walk.
Meyer pitched all three innings for the Indians. She struck out five Rockets and limited Syracuse to two hits.
Weeping Water 284 – 14 10 0