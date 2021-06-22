Weeping Water dominates Travelers, Rockets

French drilled a deep shot to left field that sailed over the outfielder’s head. She raced around the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam. Harms, Cave and courtesy runner Blake Henderson joined their teammate at home plate on the play.

Bailey Houchin, Wilson and Zoe Houston loaded the bases again for Weeping Water with three consecutive walks. Harrah drove in two teammates with an infield hit and Brooklyn Rathe knocked a two-run double to right field.

Falls City tried to get back in the game with three runs in the third inning. Weeping Water put a roadblock on that momentum in the bottom half. Harms rocketed a triple to right field and scored on French’s RBI single to center.

The Indians increased their 10-3 lead in the final inning. Wilson led off the stanza with a single, and she flew around the bases on Houston’s RBI triple to left field. Harrah brought Houston home with a RBI single to center field, and courtesy runner Jillian Rathe scored on a RBI single from Harms.

French highlighted Weeping Water’s night with a grand slam, single, five runs batted in and one run scored. Harms produced a triple, single, walk, one RBI and two runs, and Brooklyn Rathe tallied a double, walk and two RBI.