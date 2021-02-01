Weeping Water earns sixth place in state meet

Figueroa scored a takedown with 49 seconds left in the first period, and Wilson made it 2-1 with an escape with seven seconds remaining on the clock. Wilson produced a takedown on the edge of the mat midway through the second period to take a 3-2 lead.

Figueroa evened the score at 3-3 with an escape and went ahead 5-3 with a late takedown. She increased the gap to 7-3 with 1:20 remaining and led 9-5 with 35 seconds left. Figueroa then produced a pin at the 5:46 mark to claim the state championship.

Riley Hohn helped Weeping Water with a sixth-place finish at 103 pounds. Hohn (20-10) collected a pair of pins before falling to state runner-up Afftynn Stusse of Battle Creek in the semifinals. Gina Gonzalez of South Sioux City edged Hohn 7-1 in the fifth-place match.

McKenzie Regler (103 pounds), Dakota Reiman (109), Makayla Regler (117) and Libby Sutton (132) posted points for the Indians at the tournament. McKenzie Regler and Makayla Regler each won three matches and Reiman and Sutton each earned one state victory.

Louisville’s Daysha Jones competed in the 154-pound state bracket. She wrestled twice at the tournament and finished her freshman season 14-10.

Team Results