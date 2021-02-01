Weeping Water earns sixth place in state meet

YORK – Weeping Water athletes pinned their place on the state wrestling map this weekend with a large number of winning performances.
The Indians earned sixth place in the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Tournament. Weeping Water secured the prestigious spot with 56 points during matches Friday and Saturday. The two-day event took place at York High School.
Weeping Water marched near the top of the leaderboard of the 64-school event with 40 points during the first day. The Indians scored 16 points during Saturday’s matches to remain ahead of Pierce for sixth place. South Sioux City claimed the state team championship with 135.5 points.
Raelyn Wilson highlighted Weeping Water’s state trip with a second-place medal at 109 pounds. Wilson (18-3) secured four straight victories to reach the title contest. She won her first match by forfeit and proceeded to pin Creighton’s Layci Condon and Lexington’s Fransisca Walsh in 2:19 and 1:12.
Wilson overcame a challenge from Amherst’s Michaela Bivainis (17-6) in the semifinals. She notched a pin in 5:10 to advance to Saturday afternoon’s championship match.
Wilson squared off with West Point-Beemer’s Brisa Figueroa (24-2) for the title. The top-ranked wrestlers had met the previous week at the Weeping Water Invite.
Figueroa scored a takedown with 49 seconds left in the first period, and Wilson made it 2-1 with an escape with seven seconds remaining on the clock. Wilson produced a takedown on the edge of the mat midway through the second period to take a 3-2 lead.
Figueroa evened the score at 3-3 with an escape and went ahead 5-3 with a late takedown. She increased the gap to 7-3 with 1:20 remaining and led 9-5 with 35 seconds left. Figueroa then produced a pin at the 5:46 mark to claim the state championship.
Riley Hohn helped Weeping Water with a sixth-place finish at 103 pounds. Hohn (20-10) collected a pair of pins before falling to state runner-up Afftynn Stusse of Battle Creek in the semifinals. Gina Gonzalez of South Sioux City edged Hohn 7-1 in the fifth-place match.
McKenzie Regler (103 pounds), Dakota Reiman (109), Makayla Regler (117) and Libby Sutton (132) posted points for the Indians at the tournament. McKenzie Regler and Makayla Regler each won three matches and Reiman and Sutton each earned one state victory.
Louisville’s Daysha Jones competed in the 154-pound state bracket. She wrestled twice at the tournament and finished her freshman season 14-10.
Team Results
South Sioux City 135.5, Schuyler 129, West Point-Beemer 128, Amherst 118, Platteview 71, Weeping Water 56, Pierce 50, Wahoo 49, Winnebago 44, Fremont 43, Battle Creek 41, Nebraska City 38, Kearney 32, Omaha Westside 29, Axtell 28, Ogallala 28, Scribner-Snyder 26, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 24.5, Creighton 24, Fairbury 24, Gordon-Rushville 24, Hemingford 24, Twin Loup 24, Stanton 23, Ainsworth 22, Lexington 22, Wisner-Pilger 21, Centura 20, Papillion-La Vista 19, Bellevue West 18, Chadron 18, Ord 17, South Loup 17, Elgin Public/Pope John 14, Johnson County Central 13, Crofton-Bloomfield 12, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 11, Wauneta-Palisade 11, Mitchell 10, Norfolk 10, Valentine 10, Bellevue East 9, Gothenburg 9, Bayard 7, High Plains Community 7, Omaha Skutt 7, Beatrice 6, Dundy County-Stratton 5, Cedar Bluffs 4, Chase County 4, Papillion-La Vista South 4, West Holt 4, Palmyra 3, Paxton 3, Columbus 0, Conestoga 0, Crete 0, Elkhorn 0, Harvard 0, Louisville 0, Omaha South 0, Pender 0, Sandhills Valley 0, St. Paul 0
Weeping Water Results
103 – Riley Hohn (6th)
Pinned Laisha Garza (BYD) 1:31, pinned Kyra Vicente-Gonzalez (FRE) 0:51, pinned by Afftynn Stusse (BTC) 3:57, pinned by Hasley Salgado (SCH) 2:37, dec. by Gina Gonzalez (SSC) 7-1
103 – McKenzie Regler
Pinned Arya Erickson (STA) 1:23, pinned by Autumn Bartlett (BEA) 0:14, pinned Ali Kersten (BTC) 0:21, pinned Kyra Vicente-Gonzalez (FRE) 0:46, pinned by Brianna Miller (PLV) 0:40
109 – Dakota Reiman
Pinned by Michaela Bivainis (AMH) 1:01, won by forfeit over Leah Breuer (NRF), pinned Selena Rafaela-Hernandez (FRE) 2:46, pinned by Masilia Arndt (CEN) 1:58
109 – Raelyn Wilson (2nd)
Won by forfeit over Amiyah Flores (GHB), pinned Layci Condon (CRE) 2:19, pinned Fransisca Walsh (LEX) 1:12, pinned Michaela Bivainis (AMH) 5:10, pinned by Brisa Figueroa (WPB) 5:46
117 – Liz Harder
Forfeit to Makayla Regler (WW), forfeit to Nella Dolan (SKT)
117 – Makayla Regler
Pinned Jaden Graham (FRE) 0:12, won by forfeit over Liz Harder (WW), injury default to Taleah Thomas (AMH), pinned by Audrey Morris (MCH) 3:52, forfeit to Diana Cervantes (WPB)
132 – Libby Sutton
Pinned by Reagen Gallaway (AMH) 0:19, pinned Zora Villanueva (BRLD) 2:48, pinned by Maggie Painter (PRC) 0:25
Louisville Results
154 – Daysha Jones
Pinned by Nohemi Vicente (FRE) 0:33, pinned by Makenna Slonecker (WSP) 4:52