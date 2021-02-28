 Skip to main content
Weeping Water earns trip to state tournament
Weeping Water earns trip to state tournament

SCHUYLER – The Weeping Water girls booked a return trip to the state tournament in dominating fashion Friday night during their victory in the district final.

The top-seeded Indians flew past 16th-seeded Central Valley 49-23 in the D1-1 District Final at Schuyler High School. Weeping Water athletes qualified for the program’s third straight state tournament with their work against the Cougars.

The Indians set the tone for the game from the opening tip against Central Valley (10-11). The team roared ahead 12-0 and maintained a secure grip on the momentum after that. Weeping Water led 28-7 at the break and built the gap to 32-9 in the first three minutes of the period. WWHS led 41-14 after three quarters and celebrated with a group hug at the final buzzer.

Seniors Reagan Aronson, Grace Cave, Jamison Twomey and Reba Wilson guided the team throughout the night. They became the first group of WWHS athletes to earn three consecutive state tickets.

Weeping Water will make the team’s fourth state appearance. The Indians also qualified in 2012, 2019 and 2020.

Weeping Water (21-5) will be the second seed in the Class D-1 field. The Indians will take on seventh-seeded Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (18-7) in the first round on Wednesday, March 3. The teams will tip off at 4 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest.

Pleasanton, Elmwood-Murdock, Archbishop Bergan, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Hartington Cedar Catholic and South Platte will also play Class D-1 games. The winner of the Weeping Water/B-D-S game will play either third-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-7) or sixth-seeded South Platte (20-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The third-place game will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 5, at Lincoln Northeast. The championship game will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 6.

Central Valley         3   4  7  9 – 23

Weeping Water    16 12 13 8 – 49

