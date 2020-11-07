Weeping Water ends season against Trojans

DeWITT – Weeping Water ended the best season in school history Friday night against the top-ranked team in the state.
Top-seeded Tri County defeated ninth-seeded Weeping Water 44-28 in the quarterfinals of the Class D-1 playoffs. The Indians gave the Trojans their toughest game of the season. Tri County (9-0) had defeated all eight of its previous opponents by 28 or more points. Weeping Water also became the first team to score more than 22 points against TCHS.
The Indians (8-2) served notice that they had come prepared on the team’s opening series. Weeping Water generated the game’s first touchdown on a 40-yard strike from Hunter Mortimer to Zack Smith. Tri County responded with a 65-yard scoring drive to knot things at 8-8.
The back-and-forth contest continued for the rest of the first half. Weeping Water went ahead 14-8 on a 1-yard quarterback dive from Mortimer early in the second quarter, and Tri County answered on a 46-yard scoring sprint by quarterback Cole Siems.
Weeping Water flipped the scoreboard back in its favor on the ensuing kickoff. The Indians ran it back 78 yards for a touchdown. Tri County stopped the two-point conversion play to keep the WWHS lead at 20-16. The Trojans then embarked on a 70-yard drive to go ahead 24-20 at the break.
Tri County extended its lead to 30-20 early in the third quarter after Siems found Drew Garrison for a 38-yard touchdown pass. Siems then created a 38-20 gap in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard scoring run.
Weeping Water moved within 38-28 after Mortimer barreled in from the 2-yard line and added a two-point conversion run. The Indians tried to keep the football with an onside kick, but Tri County recovered it and moved into the end zone on the ensuing drive. TCHS then picked off a pass late in the game to seal the 44-28 victory.
Tri County will match up against fourth-seeded Dundy County-Stratton in the semifinals on Nov. 13. Dundy County-Stratton (10-0) defeated Stanton 50-24 on Friday night. Second-seeded Cross County and third-seeded Burwell will square off in the other semifinal. Burwell stopped Neligh-Oakdale 49-48 and Cross County defeated Elm Creek 62-6.
Weeping Water became the first team in program history to win two playoff games in the same season. The Indians played in the state quarterfinals for the first time.
Weeping Water 8 12 0 8 – 28
Tri County 8 16 6 14 – 44
