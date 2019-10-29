WYMORE – Johnson-Brock stopped Weeping Water’s volleyball season Monday night with a victory in the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament.
The second-seeded Eagles defeated third-seeded Weeping Water 25-4, 25-6, 25-13 in the opening round. Johnson-Brock won the tournament title on Tuesday night with a 25-21, 20-25, 25-10, 20-25, 15-12 triumph over top-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
Reagan Aronson, Karley Ridge and Courtney Bockman all made one kill for Weeping Water in the match. Aronson added five digs, Ridge made one dig and Bockman assisted on one block.
Peyton Barrett generated 14 digs against the Eagles. Abby Meeske made one assist and Lexi Mogensen had two assists and one dig.
Kelsi Vogler finished with five digs for Weeping Water. Sammi Burch and Sam Hammons both saw court time for the Indians in the match.
Jadyn Hahn led Johnson-Brock with 14 kills on 26 swings. Taylor Buchmeier had ten kills and Hailey Sandfort made 25 assists. Johnson-Brock ended the match with 12 aces, 53 digs and six solo blocks.
Weeping Water finished its season 8-23. Barrett, Bockman and Vogler were the team’s three seniors.