Weeping Water faces Mead in doubleheader

MEAD – Weeping Water athletes competed in conference action Tuesday night during a varsity basketball doubleheader against Mead.

Weeping Water girls 61, Mead 39

The Weeping Water girls made the most of their scoring opportunities in a quick-paced game against the Raiders. The Indians produced double-digit totals in all four quarters to leave Mead’s gym with the victory.

The Raiders led 7-4 with 4:38 left in the first quarter, but the Indians began to find holes in Mead’s defense after that. Grace Cave posted a fast-break layup and free throw to tie things at 7-7, and the team added nine points over the next several minutes. WWHS enjoyed a seven-point outburst in the final 60 seconds to go ahead 23-9.

The Raiders cut the gap to 27-17 with an offensive rebound and putback early in the second quarter, but Karley Ridge found Reagan Aronson for a 3-pointer on the next trip. A drive from Lexi Mogensen gave the Indians a 38-19 lead, and Aronson’s 3-pointer two minutes into the third quarter boosted the gap to 44-24.