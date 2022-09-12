Weeping Water faces Mustangs in home game

WEEPING WATER – Stanton used a steady amount of running plays to stop Weeping Water on Friday night.

The Mustangs left Weeping Water with a 37-14 triumph. Stanton (3-0) repeated a winning strategy from the first two weeks of the season. The Mustangs defeated Riverside 47-21 and Elkhorn Valley 54-6 in their opening games.

Weeping Water began the matchup with a short touchdown run early in the first quarter. Stanton then took control with several deep passes. Stanton quarterback Joe Butterfield connected on touchdown strikes of 43 and 35 yards to make it 14-6, and the Mustangs built a 30-6 lead with touchdown drives in the second and fourth quarters.

Becker Pohlman paced Stanton with 209 of the team’s 273 rushing yards. Weeping Water gained 128 rushing yards and 121 passing yards during the evening and posted 11 first downs. Individual statistics for WWHS were not available.

Weeping Water (0-3) will travel to Conestoga on Friday night for a 7 p.m. game. The teams will begin the district portion of their schedules. Conestoga will be celebrating Homecoming during the evening.

Stanton 14 8 0 15 – 37

Weeping Water 6 0 0 8 – 14