MEAD – Weeping Water journeyed to Mead on Thursday night to battle a pair of teams in a volleyball triangular.
The Indians squared off with Mead and Cedar Bluffs in the MHS gym. Mead kept its undefeated season going with a victory in the opening match, and Cedar Bluffs edged the Indians in the second contest. Weeping Water changed its season mark to 7-19.
Mead 2, Weeping Water 0
Mead improved to 18-0 with a 25-13, 25-15 triumph. The Raiders produced 31 digs and 22 kills in the match and had a .918 serving percentage.
Brianna Lemke led Mead with seven kills, two aces and six digs. Emily Quinn distributed 18 assists and Rebecca Halbmaier added six kills and six digs.
Peyton Barrett helped the Indians with six kills, two aces and four digs. Reagan Aronson collected 11 digs and two kills and Karley Ridge knocked home four kills. Abby Meeske chipped in 12 assists in the match.
Lexi Mogensen finished with nine digs and Sammi Burch had one assist and one solo block. Courtney Bockman posted one kill and Kelsi Vogler saw court time for the team.
Cedar Bluffs 2, Weeping Water 1
Cedar Bluffs rallied past the Indians 24-26, 25-21, 25-16. The Wildcats improved to 11-6 and won for the fourth time in their last six matches.
Aronson and Barrett both had big scoring performances with nine kills apiece. Aronson added four aces, two digs and one assist and Barrett made three aces, nine digs and one assist.
Mogensen carded two aces and helped the back row with 11 digs. Burch pocketed five kills, Meeske finished with 20 assists and Bockman made one solo block. Vogler collected three digs, Ridge produced one kill and Sam Hammons saw court time.