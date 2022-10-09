Weeping Water faces Raiders, Wildcats on court

MEAD – Weeping Water athletes squared off with a pair of opponents Thursday afternoon and evening during a volleyball triangular in Mead.

Mead 2, Weeping Water 1

The Raiders edged Weeping Water 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 in the first match of the triangular. Janie Munter and Haylie Muhlbach helped Mead with their work on the court. Munter produced a triple-double of 13 kills, 12 digs and 14 serve receptions and Muhlbach had 11 kills and three aces.

Weeping Water used strong serving to remain close to the Raiders. The Indians went 60-of-63 at the line and registered eight aces.

Brinkley McAdams helped Weeping Water with her efforts in multiple categories. She finished the match with five kills, one solo block, 13 digs, 15 serve receptions and one assist. She also went 9-of-10 serving with two aces.

Kali Miller finished 11-of-11 at the service line with a pair of aces. She added three kills, 19 digs and four serve receptions. Sammi Burch pocketed five kills, four digs, one ace and two solo and four assisted blocks, and Haylee Stackpole produced 17 assists, 18 digs and two kills. Stackpole also notched a 13-of-13 serving night with two aces.

Alexis Mogensen collected two kills, 15 digs and 14 serve receptions, and Kallie Brack finished 11-of-11 at the service line with one ace. Brack also made 16 digs and 14 serve receptions in the back row.

Emily Ridge gave the Indians three kills, three solo blocks and four digs. Katie Mogensen chipped in one dig, one assist and seven serve receptions in the match.

Weeping Water 2, Cedar Bluffs 0

Weeping Water left Mead’s gym with smiles after a 25-22, 25-20 victory over Cedar Bluffs. The Indians improved to 11-15.

Miller went 5-of-5 at the line and finished with five kills, nine digs and three serve receptions. Brack posted 12 serve receptions and eight digs for the Indians, and McAdams tallied three kills, one ace, one solo block, 11 digs and ten serve receptions.

Riley Hiller made an impact at the net with three solo blocks and one kill. Burch produced three kills, two aces, one solo block and three digs, and Alexis Mogensen had one kill, one solo block, 11 digs and four serve receptions.

Stackpole dished out ten assists and made four digs and two aces in her role as the team’s setter. Katie Mogensen collected two serve receptions and Ridge made one solo block.

The Indians will travel to Freeman tonight for the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Seventh-seeded Weeping Water will face second-seeded Freeman at approximately 6:30 p.m. Third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock and sixth-seeded Mead will play in the day’s first match at 5 p.m.