NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Lourdes used a strong offense to keep Weeping Water from advancing to the state playoffs Thursday night.
The Knights produced 453 yards of total offense in a 52-22 victory. Nebraska City Lourdes (4-4) scored three times in the first half and added four touchdowns after the break.
NCL quarterback Blake Miller helped the team go ahead 15-0 in the first quarter. He opened the game with a 50-yard touchdown run and followed that with a 47-yard scamper. He connected with Will Funke on a 43-yard pass in the second quarter to stretch the gap to 21-0.
Weeping Water got on the scoreboard when Nolan Blevins found a seam and raced 65 yards to the end zone. NCL kept the Indians from chopping more off the 21-6 halftime deficit. The team scored three times in the third quarter to build the lead to 45-14.
Levi Neumeister and Hunter Mortimer both scored for Weeping Water in the second half. Neumeister hauled in a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Mortimer reached pay dirt from the 2-yard line in the fourth period.
Blevins helped Weeping Water’s offense with 102 yards on 19 carries. Mortimer ran 22 times for 99 yards and completed five passes for 51 yards.
Weeping Water finished its season 4-4. Nebraska City Lourdes used the victory to qualify for the Class D-1 playoffs. The Knights will be the ninth seed in the Eastern Division of the playoff bracket.
Weeping Water 0 6 8 8 – 22
Nebraska City Lourdes 15 6 24 7 – 52
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
NCL – Miller 50 run (Miller run)
NCL – Miller 47 run (Miller kick)
2nd Quarter
NCL – Funke 43 pass from Miller (kick no good)
WW – Blevins 65 run (run no good)
3rd Quarter
NCL – Aldana 43 pass from Miller (Miller run)
NCL – Miller 1 run (Aldana run)
WW – Neumeister 22 pass from Mortimer (Blevins run)
NCL – Lee 27 pass from Miller (Kochanoviz pass from Miller)
4th Quarter
WW – Mortimer 2 run (Mortimer run)
NCL – Kochanovicz 5 run (Miller kick)