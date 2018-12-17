ELGIN – Weeping Water students made a statement about their wrestling abilities Saturday with a fourth-place finish in a major tournament.
The Indians joined 22 other teams for action at the Elgin Public/Pope John Invite. Weeping Water secured a spot in the top four places with 88 points. Archbishop Bergan, Plainview and Clearwater-Orchard were first, second and third. Archbishop Bergan is third, Plainview is fifth and Clearwater-Orchard is 11th in the latest Class D state rankings.
Seth Williams (145 pounds) and Slater Mozena (182) each captured second place for Weeping Water. Williams produced three straight pins before meeting Plainview’s Will Gunning in the finals. Gunning edged Williams 5-2. Williams saw his season mark change to 13-4.
Mozena collected a pin and major decision to advance to the title match against Archbishop Bergan’s Ethan Villwok. Villwok posted a pin in the final seconds of the third period. Mozena saw his season mark change to 14-1.
Marcus Cave (285) collected third place and Shayden Jones (160) earned a fourth-place medal. Cave improved to 15-2 and Jones upped his season mark to 10-6.
The Elgin Public/Pope John Invite featured many teams that will be at this season’s District D-1 Meet. Clearwater-Orchard, Elgin Public/Pope John, Fullerton, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Pleasanton, Riverside, Twin Loup and West Holt will join Weeping Water at districts Feb. 8-9.
Team Results
Archbishop Bergan 177.5, Plainview 141.5, Clearwater-Orchard 91, Weeping Water 88, Twin River 84, North Central 82.5, Central Valley 80, Twin Loup 64, West Holt 64, Palmer 60, Randolph 59, Doniphan-Trumbull 52, Nebraska Christian 48, Meridian 38, Pender 32, Fullerton 31, Hartington Cedar Catholic 30, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 29, Pleasanton 28, O’Neill St. Mary’s 20, Riverside 16, Elgin Public/Pope John 10, Kenesaw 10
Weeping Water Results
120 – Jaden McAdams
Pinned by Shaye Wood (CNV) 2:46, pinned Payton Ebert (NCN) 2:09, pinned by Jaden Sobotka (PLV) 1:32
132 – Cory Groleau
Pinned Owen Pruss (ABR) 1:44, pinned by Trigger Pokorny (CNV) 1:37, pinned Cinch Heikel (PLA) 2:40, pinned Archer Grint (TWL) 2:16, pinned by Jared Shawn (NCN) 2:30
138 – Nolan Blevins
Dec. by Enrique Martinez (CNV) 5-4, pinned Bryce Lamb (TWL) 0:20, pinned Ethan Baumert (GACC) 0:39, pinned by Levi Lewis (NCN) 1:18
145 – Seth Williams (2nd)
Pinned Aiden Helgenberger (ABR) 0:20, pinned Mason Tenski (TWR) 1:59, pinned Grant Williams (DNT) 2:38, dec. by Will Gunning (PLV) 5-2
152 – Jason Burch
Pinned by Taylor Lautenschlager (DNT) 5:26, maj. dec. by Trace Ebert (NCN) 11-2
152 – Tyler Essary
Pinned by Brandon Bloomquist (RDH) 0:53, pinned by Kalob Green (NCH) 0:47
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr
Pinned Gaby Gamez (CLO) 1:53, dec. by Colby Coons (TWL) 11-5, pinned Kalob Green (NCH) 1:36, dec. by Trace Ebert (NCN) 10-5
160 – Shayden Jones (4th)
Dec. by Remington Gay (PLM) 7-0, dec. Sean Duffy (KEN) 9-5, dec. Adrian Nunez (MER) 10-8, dec. by Ben Slaymaker (WST) 5-2
170 – Kole Brack
Maj. dec. by Chad Samuelson (PLM) 13-0, pinned by Austin Pokorny (CLO) 3:47
182 – Slater Mozena (2nd)
Pinned Justin Kuta (PLM) 5:53, maj. dec. Slater Mozena (WW) 11-3, pinned by Ethan Villwok (ABR) 5:58
195 – Quinten Neumeister
Pinned by Collin Gale (PLV) 0:45, pinned by Luis Torrez (DNT) 0:44
285 – Marcus Cave (3rd)
Pinned Logan Mueller (CLO) 0:54, pinned JySeann Pugh (PLN) 0:34, dec. by Eli Simonson (ABR) 3-1, maj. dec. Zach Kerwood (MER) 10-2, dec. Tommie Peed (CLO) 1-0