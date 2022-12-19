Weeping Water finishes second at JCC Invite

COOK – Weeping Water boys wrestlers pocketed a large amount of team points Saturday during a second-place finish at Johnson County Central.

The Indians competed against teams from Nebraska and Missouri at the Johnson County Central Invite. Weeping Water finished in second place with 108 points. Johnson County Central (108.50) won a close team race. JCC, Weeping Water, Lincoln Christian (103) and Lincoln High (101) were all in contention for the title.

Weeping Water coach Charlie Cover said the Indians were pleased with their efforts throughout the day. WWHS athletes posted points in many weight classes at the tournament.

“We were short a couple of varsity kids and missed a few matches, but we did well and ended up second behind JCC by 0.5 points,” Cover said.

Holden Essary (106 pounds) and Brayden Harms (220) each earned second-place medals for Weeping Water. Essary produced two pins and two decisions during his trip to the medal podium, and Harms captured his silver medal by collecting three pins.

Caelen Wipf (120), Lukas Gage (126), Matt Cover (152) and Brennan DeMike (182) finished third in their weight classes. Gage, Cover and DeMike each had three pins for the team.

Team Results

Johnson County Central 108.50, Weeping Water 108, Lincoln Christian 103, Lincoln High 101, Palmyra 96, David City JV 95.50, Freeman 88, Sutton 83, Meridian 66.50, South Central Unified Nebraska District #5 64.50, Tarkio 50, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 32, Dorchester 28

Weeping Water Results

106 – Holden Essary (2nd)

Dec. Andrew Robeson (FRE) 9-7, pinned Gabriel Hagan (WW) 3:51, dec. Jeancarol Rodas (DVC) 6-5, pinned Jacob Cover (WW) 1:05, pinned by Korey Poppe (SUT) 0:45

106 – Gabriel Hagan (5th)

Dec. by Jeancarlo Rodas (DVC) 9-3, pinned by Holden Essary (WW) 3:51, maj. dec Jacob Cover (WW) 12-4, pinned by Korey Poppe (SUT) 0:17, dec. by Andrew Robeson (FRE) 7-1

106 – Jacob Cover (6th)

Pinned by Korey Poppe (SUT) 0:19, pinned by Andrew Robeson (FRE) 3:17, maj. dec. by Gabriel Hagan (WW) 12-4, pinned by Holden Essary (WW) 1:05, forfeit to Jeancarlo Rodas (DVC)

113 – Myles Dowling (4th)

Pinned by Emmett Cooley (LCHS) 0:35, pinned by Lane Shore (SUT) 0:49, pinned by Keegan Wheeler (TRK) 0:28

120 – Caelen Wipf (3rd)

Pinned Evan Petersen (PLY) 1:05, tech fall by Keaton Busch (DVC) 16-1 (5:42), maj. dec. by Logan Topp (JCC) 16-5

126 – Lukas Gage (3rd)

Pinned Karter Gabriel (LCHS) 0:53, pinned Gavyn Irvine (TRK) 2:13, tech fall by Carter Haverluck (MER) 19-2 (5:12), pinned Gabe Wagner (LCHS) 0:39, pinned by Connor Rempe (SCNUD) 1:43

138 – James Dean (6th)

Pinned by Hser Htoo (LNH) 0:27, pinned by Gage Bohaty (PLY) 1:00, pinned by Lee Xayaphonesongkham (JCC) 2:00, injury default to Ethan Buresh-Marick (DVC) 4:23, medical forfeit to Airan Hernandez (SUT)

145 – Cole Essary

Pinned by Mason Prothman (DVC) 1:39, pinned by Jaedon Welton (LCHS) 3:19, pinned by Linkin Murray (TRK) 0:37, pinned by Braiden Nichols (JCC) 2:29

152 – Matt Cover (3rd)

Pinned Bobby Buzby (PLY) 1:38, pinned by Parker Moll (LNH) 3:53, pinned David Unruh (PLY) 0:39, pinned Jacob Hatfield (DRC) 1:44, dec. Brayden Osantowski (DVC) 10-5

160 – Jameson Sumibcay

Pinned by John Ridge (WW) 2:55, pinned by Kahle Kubik (LCHS) 1:29, tech fall by Terry Trey (JCC) 19-3 (5:18), pinned by Jesse Divis (DVC) 4:38, pinned Gavin Chloupek (PLY) 3:01

160 – John Ridge (4th)

Pinned Jameson Sumibcay (WW) 2:55, pinned Kahle Kubik (LCHS) 2:31, pinned Jesse Divis (DVC) 1:07, pinned by Terry Trew (JCC) 2:52, pinned by Noah Worley (LCHS) 1:35

170 – Keegan McDonald (5th)

Dec. Jesse McLaughlin (HTRS) 11-9, pinned by Draven Priel (PLY) 3:44, pinned Cameron Werrier (JCC) 1:01, pinned by Jackson Cooley (LCHS) 0:49, pinned Brian Liberato (SUT) 0:48

182 – Brennan DeMike (3rd)

Pinned Izaiah Freeman (PLY) 0:43, pinned Jonathan Thompson (LCHS) 1:17, dec. by J.D. Adam (MER) 8-3, pinned by Mason Denzin (FRE) 0:55, pinned Cameron Steinblock (PLY) 0:57

195 – Ryan Gerloff

Pinned by Trevor Parde (FRE) no time given, pinned by Cameron Lowther (JCC) 0:21, pinned by Victor Alegria (DRC) 1:50, pinned by Adrian Alcaide (DRC) 2:01, pinned by Victor Alegria (DRC) 1:22

220 – Brayden Harms (2nd)

Pinned Connor Lindeman (PLY) 1:32, pinned Elvis Lopez (DRC) 0:20, pinned Lincoln Johnson (PLY) 1:06, pinned by Evan Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 0:42

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Ty Faulks (HTRS) 0:21, pinned by Bo Peregrine (TRK) 0:38, pinned by James O’Hara (LNH) 0:17, pinned by Cage Kackmeister (SCNUD) 0:46, pinned Cole Coster (WW) 2:09

285 – Cole Coster

Pinned by Christian Harrifeld (JCC) 0:12, pinned by Brandon Steinhoff (PLY) 0:44, pinned by Harvey Warner (PLY) 0:31, pinned by Nathan Elledge (SCNUD) 0:43, pinned by Jaden Nutter (WW) 2:09