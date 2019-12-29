WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls squared off against a pair of teams this weekend during the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament.
The Indians captured second place in the A Division of the tournament. Weeping Water dominated Lewiston on Friday afternoon and fell to Sterling in Saturday’s title game.
Weeping Water 62, Lewiston 17
Weeping Water used stout defense to stop Lewiston in front of a supportive home crowd. The Indians collected 20 steals and converted many of them into fast-break points. The team made 12 pass deflections and hauled in 13 defensive rebounds during the day.
The defensive effort kept Lewiston (2-4) from gaining much scoring traction. Weeping Water held the Tigers to zero points in the third quarter and allowed just seven field goals and two free throws. Lewiston finished 7-of-28 from the field and 1-of-10 from 3-point range.
Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett each made nine steals for the Indians. Cave ended the game with 13 points, five assists, one block, three rebounds and one pass deflection. Barrett generated 23 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the floor. She canned four 3-pointers and went 3-of-4 from the foul line. She added four rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection.
Jamison Twomey collected nine points, two rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. Bailee Nissen produced three points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections, and Reagan Aronson tallied eight points, two assists, one rebound and one pass deflection.
Karley Ridge had four rebounds, one assist, one steal and two pass deflections, and Reba Wilson pocketed three points, one assist and one pass deflection. Lauren Wehrbein contributed three points, two rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections to the team’s cause.
Kiera Brack and Natania French each hauled in two rebounds. Kelsi Vogler and Brooklyn Rathe each provided defensive minutes for the Indians.
Kelsey Sanders guided Lewiston with seven points. Dana Christen, Masyn Arena, Meagan Sanders, Johanna Keyes and Emma deKoning all scored two points.
Lewiston 6 7 0 4 – 17
Weeping Water 16 28 10 8 – 62
Lewiston (17)
Christen 1-7 0-0 2, Arena 1-2 0-0 2, K. Sanders 3-6 0-2 7, M. Sanders 0-1 2-2 2, Bledsaw 0-1 0-0 0, E. deKoning 1-3 0-0 2, B. deKoning 0-0 0-0, Keyes 1-2 0-0 2, Weyers 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 7-28 2-4 17.
Weeping Water (62)
Aronson 2-5 2-2 8, Wilson 0-1 3-4 3, Barrett 8-11 3-4 23, Cave 5-8 1-2 13, Nissen 1-3 1-1 3, Twomey 3-6 1-4 9, Wehrbein 1-1 0-0 3, Vogler 0-2 0-0 0, Brack 0-1 0-0 0, Ridge 0-2 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, French 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-41 11-17 62.
Sterling 48, Weeping Water 44
Weeping Water and Sterling collided in a battle of ranked teams Saturday afternoon. The Indians entered the day rated third in Class D-1, while Sterling came into the game ranked ninth in Class D-2.
Weeping Water (8-1) got off to a quick start after Cave drained a pair of early 3-pointers. Sterling (6-2) clawed back from the 6-0 deficit but fell behind late in the second quarter. Field goals from Cave, Aronson and Ridge gave the Indians a 25-17 halftime edge.
Aronson’s trey kept Weeping Water ahead 28-25 midway through the third quarter. Sterling began to find its offensive rhythm after that. A short jumper from Colby Thies tied things at 28-28, and consecutive baskets by Macy Richardson created a 32-28 lead. Twomey and Richardson traded late 3-pointers to end the third quarter with WWHS ahead 37-36.
Ella Wingert’s field goal gave the Jets a 44-40 lead late in the game. Cave pulled the Indians within 44-42 with a basket, but Richardson countered with a field goal on the next possession. Weeping Water came within 46-44 before Sterling sealed the victory with a pair of free throws.
The Indians will resume their season this week against Pawnee City. The teams are scheduled to square off in Weeping Water at 6 p.m. Friday.
Sterling 9 8 19 12 – 48
Weeping Water 11 14 12 7 – 44