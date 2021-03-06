Weeping Water girls claim state championship

Ridge generated eight points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and Twomey collected three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Aronson pocketed three points and one assist and Wilson posted one point and three rebounds.

Pierce led Pleasanton with 15 points and six rebounds and Chelsea Fisher had ten points and seven boards. Katelyn Lindner chipped in seven points, nine boards and four assists for the Bulldogs. Pleasanton’s only other loss this season was to Adams Central 48-46 on Jan. 9.

Haveman said he was most proud of the way Weeping Water remained unified as a team throughout the season. The Indians lost three of their first seven games but continued to work hard in practice and began to refine their offensive and defensive strategies. Their efforts helped them reach a destination every team strives for at the end of the season: a state championship.

“We talked about that very thing as coaches today,” Haveman said. “We’ve come so far in the last four to six weeks. We weren’t sure who we were as a team the first half of the season. We didn’t have an identity at that point, but the girls stayed the course and stuck together and improved so much this last half of the season.