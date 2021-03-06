Weeping Water girls claim state championship

LINCOLN – Weeping Water athletes created championship memories Saturday morning with a storybook finish on the state basketball stage.
The Indians penned a title-winning ending to the season with a 40-39 victory over Pleasanton. Grace Cave sank a driving shot with five seconds left to help the Indians collect the Class D-1 state championship trophy. The team claimed the first girls state basketball title in school history.
The senior’s dramatic coast-to-coast layup capped a team-first victory for the second-seeded Indians. All six Weeping Water players who saw court time scored in the game, and the squad became just the second school all year to hold top-seeded PHS under 40 points.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said the Indians felt they could write a successful conclusion to the season. They left the Courage Locker Room at Pinnacle Bank Arena with a goal of bringing home a new item to display in the school’s main hallway.
“It’s special,” Haveman said. “We talked about writing our own story and how special it’s been up to this point. For us to even get here was a big deal for the community and for the girls, and what we talked about right before we hit the floor was that we had one more page to write in this story together, and why not get the big trophy?”
WWHS senior Reagan Aronson and junior Brooklyn Rathe said the Indians were happy to achieve a goal that was years in the making. Many members of the team learned the game together on school playgrounds and local driveways, which helped them take a family-like bond with them to Lincoln.
“It means a lot to us,” Aronson said. “This is something we’ve dreamed about for so long, so to see it coming true today is just amazing. I’m incredibly happy right now. It’s always been a goal of ours to win a state tournament, and to have that happen today is a feeling that I can’t even describe.”
“After we won the first game earlier this week, we just thought ‘Why stop here? Let’s keep going with this,’” Rathe said. “We didn’t want to lose and have that be the end of it. We wanted to keep going as far as we could, and now we’re state champions. It’s crazy to think about.”
Weeping Water controlled the game’s tempo with a patient approach that limited Pleasanton’s opportunities to score on fast breaks. PHS posted 60 or more points in 14 regular-season games and accomplished the same feat in all of its subdistrict and district final games. Weeping Water held the Bulldogs to 15 points in the first half and 27 through three quarters.
Jamison Twomey’s corner 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Indians a 17-15 lead at the break, and Weeping Water maintained that energy level at the start of the second half. Rathe, Aronson and Cave scored on the team’s first three possessions to create a 25-19 lead, and an offensive rebound and putback by Karley Ridge made it 29-28 early in the fourth quarter.
Weeping Water constructed a 38-33 lead over the next four minutes. Ridge and Cave both made baskets after grabbing offensive rebounds, and Reba Wilson sank a free throw with 3:43 left to build the gap to four points.
Ridge then flexed her scoring muscles with a jumper and driving layup on the team’s next two trips. She said she wanted to help the Indians on offense if the opportunities presented themselves.
“I just knew it was going to be close, and I had a couple of wide-open shots that I could take, so I took them,” Ridge said.
Pleasanton (27-2) nearly snatched victory away from Weeping Water (24-5) in the final 62 seconds. Isabelle Paitz made one free throw and Kaci Pierce drained a 3-pointer to make it 38-37 with 36 seconds to go. Pierce then produced a basket in the lane with 12 seconds left to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead.
Ridge threw the inbounds pass to Cave and the All-State guard sprinted up the floor with the basketball. She eluded a steal attempt by one defender and soared toward the hoop. She directed her winning shot off the backboard as the seconds ticked away. The Indians celebrated after Pleasanton’s half-court heave missed the mark at the buzzer.
Haveman said he felt confident about the outcome when he saw Cave fly up the court.
“She knows that’s in her game, and she makes contested layups all the time,” Haveman said. “We know that for Grace when the lights are on, she’s on, so for her to keep it was no surprise to me. I’m glad she did it.”
Cave ended the morning with 16 points, five assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Rathe gave the team key minutes off the bench with nine points and one rebound. She made all three of her field-goal attempts and went 3-of-3 at the foul line.
Ridge generated eight points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and Twomey collected three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Aronson pocketed three points and one assist and Wilson posted one point and three rebounds.
Pierce led Pleasanton with 15 points and six rebounds and Chelsea Fisher had ten points and seven boards. Katelyn Lindner chipped in seven points, nine boards and four assists for the Bulldogs. Pleasanton’s only other loss this season was to Adams Central 48-46 on Jan. 9.
Haveman said he was most proud of the way Weeping Water remained unified as a team throughout the season. The Indians lost three of their first seven games but continued to work hard in practice and began to refine their offensive and defensive strategies. Their efforts helped them reach a destination every team strives for at the end of the season: a state championship.
“We talked about that very thing as coaches today,” Haveman said. “We’ve come so far in the last four to six weeks. We weren’t sure who we were as a team the first half of the season. We didn’t have an identity at that point, but the girls stayed the course and stuck together and improved so much this last half of the season.
“I can’t even begin to tell you how proud I am of them. These girls knew it would come down to playing their best ball at the end of the season, and they did just that. I’m really, really happy for them to get rewarded for their hard work.”
Weeping Water 5 12 10 13 – 40
Pleasanton 7 8 11 13 – 39
Weeping Water (40)
Aronson 1-9 0-0 3, Twomey 1-5 0-1 3, Cave 6-14 2-2 16, Ridge 4-8 0-1 8, Wilson 0-2 1-2 1, Rathe 3-3 3-3 9. Totals 15-41 6-9 40.
Pleasanton (39)
Siegel 0-4 0-0 0, Paitz 3-16 1-2 7, Lindner 2-6 3-5 7, Pierce 6-11 1-2 15, Fisher 5-8 0-0 10, Mollring 0-5 0-0 0, Weisdorfer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 5-9 39.