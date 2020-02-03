YORK – Riley Hohn and MaKayla Regler made history for Weeping Water on Saturday when they competed in the first state girls wrestling event.
The two Indians traveled to York High School for the Nebraska Girls State High School Wrestling Tournament. The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) sponsored the tournament and provided awards for teams and individuals.
The NSWCA presented medals to the top six athletes in each weight class and trophies to the top three teams. Athletes wrestled in the same weight classes that are found in boys wrestling. Wrestlers from all sizes of schools competed against each other on state mats.
Hohn became Weeping Water’s first state medalist with a sixth-place honor at 106 pounds. She pinned Schuyler’s Analy Carrera in the first round and secured a medal with a 3-2 victory over West Point-Beemer’s Ichell Rivas in the second round of consolations. She finished 2-2 at the tournament.
Regler claimed tenth place in the 16-person field with a 2-2 mark. She collected pins over Schuyler’s Hasley Salgado and Omaha South’s Vanessa Coronado during the tournament.
Team Results
West Point-Beemer 190, Schuyler 101, South Sioux City 79, Amherst 74, Fremont 49, Platteview 48.5, Omaha Northwest 44, Omaha South 36, Bridgeport 30, Nebraska City 30, Kearney 29, North Bend Central 28, Elkhorn 27, Omaha Bryan 27, Pierce 26, Twin Loup 25.5, Chadron 24, High Plains Community 24, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons Decatur Northeast 22, Tekamah-Herman 20, Winnebago 20, Wisner-Pilger 20, Bellevue West 19, Crofton-Bloomfield 18, Hemingford 18, Wauneta-Palisade 18, Battle Creek 17, Dundy County-Stratton 14, Cedar Bluffs 13, Paxton 13, Fort Calhoun 11, Medicine Valley 11, Weeping Water 6, Pender 2, Johnson County Central 1, Ansley-Litchfield 0, Harvard 0, Minden 0, Omaha Central 0
Weeping Water Results
106 – Riley Hohn (6th)
Pinned Analy Carrera (Schuyler) 3:46, maj. dec. by Afftynn Stusse (Battle Creek) 19-5, dec. Ichell Rivas (West Point-Beemer) 3-2, pinned by Taleah Thomas (Amherst) 2:14
106 – MaKayla Regler (10th)
Pinned by Diana Cervantes (West Point-Beemer) 2:54, pinned Hasley Salgado (Schuyler) 4:29, pinned Vanessa Coronado (Omaha South) 4:21, pinned by Haley Haack (Platteview) 2:32