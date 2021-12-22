Weeping Water girls create winning waterfall of points

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls overwhelmed Pawnee City with a rushing waterfall of points in their pre-Christmas matchup.

The Indians created a flowing cascade of offense in their 61-6 victory Tuesday night. Weeping Water scored the first 26 points of the game and led 40-6 at halftime. Every player who suited up saw time on the court in the home victory.

Weeping Water head coach Ashley Sjogren said the Indians were eager to step onto the court again after hosting Southern the previous night. Southern rallied from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Indians. The team made sure there was no repeat of that by dominating Pawnee City in all phases of the game.

“We came back tonight and responded really well after what happened last night,” Sjogren said. “The girls were pretty motivated, and that showed in the way we came out here and played our game. They did a great job with everything.”

Weeping Water (3-4) foreshadowed the game’s outcome in the first minute on the court. Ella Cave drilled a stepback 3-pointer and Karley Ridge drained a trey on the team’s first two trips. Drives from Kalison Miller and another 3-pointer by Ridge made the gap 13-0 before three minutes had expired.

Weeping Water forced Pawnee City (0-9) to commit 12 straight turnovers in the first quarter. The team limited PCHS to one shot attempt in the period and built a 24-0 lead at the buzzer.

Pawnee City broke a 9:42 scoring drought with a 3-pointer in the second quarter. The team added another 3-pointer with 3:09 to play in the period. That would be the final points of the night for PCHS.

A 3-pointer by Kiera Brack and a short jumper from Ridge pushed the halftime gap to 40-6. Weeping Water added 21 points in the second half to create the final margin.

The game featured just two free throws. Pawnee City did not attempt any free throws during the night. Weeping Water took a pair of foul shots with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Karley Ridge helped the team with 18 points, three rebounds, eight steals and two assists. Brack poured in 14 points, two steals, two rebounds and one assist, and Miller collected ten points, three steals, six rebounds and one assist.

Cave pocketed nine points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists and one block. Brooklyn Rathe posted four points and one rebound and Sam Hammons produced four points, two rebounds, one steal and two assists.

Emily Ridge chipped in two points and two rebounds and Natania French tallied one steal and three rebounds. Ciera Dieter made one steal and one rebound and Lauren Harms pocketed one rebound. Lexi Mogensen and Keatyn Harrah each provided defensive help for the Indians during the night.

Sjogren said the victory was the result of the strong team chemistry on the roster. The squad regrouped from the previous night’s setback to deliver a winning waterfall for the home crowd.

“I’ve learned how much heart this team has and how much they care for each other,” Sjogren said. “Everyone truly cares for each other and wants to do well. That’s a huge thing for a team because that helps you in every situation.”

Pawnee City 0 6 0 0 – 6

Weeping Water 24 16 9 12 – 61

Weeping Water (61)

Miller 5-12 0-0 10, K. Ridge 8-14 0-0 18, Cave 3-13 0-0 9, Brack 5-6 0-0 14, Rathe 2-2 0-0 4, Mogensen 0-0 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, E. Ridge 1-2 0-0 2, Hammons 2-4 0-2 4, Dieter 0-2 0-0 0, Harms 0-1 0-0 0, Harrah 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-57 0-2 61.

Southern 47, Weeping Water 41

Southern pulled off a fourth-quarter rally at Weeping Water Activities Center on Monday night. The Raiders went on a 21-11 scoring spree in the final eight minutes. Southern improved to 6-1.

Cave led Weeping Water’s scoring attack with 12 points. She knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the game. Karley Ridge produced nine points, Miller scored seven points and Brack posted six points. Rathe had five points and French scored two points.

Southern 8 7 11 21 – 47

Weeping Water 14 7 9 11 – 41

