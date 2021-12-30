Weeping Water girls earn silver medals at tournament

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water students gained a chance to smile with medals this week during their appearance at the Weeping Water Holiday Invite.

The WWHS girls captured second place in the tournament. Weeping Water rolled past Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the first round and fell to Raymond Central in the championship game. The Indians improved their season mark to 4-5.

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 27

Weeping Water began the tournament on a positive note Tuesday afternoon. The Indians opened up a 23-9 lead late in the second quarter and went ahead by 25 points early in the fourth period. The team reached the 50-point mark with 3:15 left on the clock.

Weeping Water head coach Ashley Sjogren said she was impressed with the way the Indians performed. She felt the team showed no signs of rust after taking five days off for the statewide Christmas moratorium.

“They came back today after the break and played extremely well,” Sjogren said. “They really shined today. To have five days off and then come back and play like this says a lot about their character and commitment. This was a really positive day for the whole team.”

Kalison Miller’s stepback 3-pointer with 2:22 left in the first quarter sparked a scoring spree for the Indians. The team increased the gap to 13-3 over the next 90 seconds.

The Indians copied the formula in the second quarter. Weeping Water posted points on five of the final six trips of the period to create a 28-11 halftime gap. Miller, Ella Cave, Karley Ridge, Lexi Mogensen and Emily Ridge all found the hoop in the final stretch. Miller’s assist to Emily Ridge with two seconds left gave the team extra momentum at the break.

The Indians kept their feet firmly on the scoring gas pedal in the third quarter. Karley Ridge converted an assist from Miller into a basket on the opening trip, and Cave knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 33-13. Ciera Dieter’s assist to Miller and Mogensen’s rebound and putback made the margin 37-18.

All 12 Indians who suited up saw court time. Sjogren said that large pool of talent made a difference against the Titans (1-9).

“I love that we have a deep team like this,” Sjogren said. “We can use the whole bench. It really helps because if someone gets tired or gets into foul trouble, we can sub in and not lose a beat. It’s great to have that kind of luxury.”

Cave guided Weeping Water with 18 points, four steals and four rebounds. Miller gave the Indians 11 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal, and Karley Ridge generated six points, eight rebounds, two steals, one block and one assist.

Mogensen secured six points, two boards and two steals for Weeping Water, and Kiera Brack ended the day with three points, two assists and two rebounds. Dieter had one assist and two rebounds, Keatyn Harrah took one charge and Natania French pocketed one steal and two rebounds.

Emily Ridge posted six points and two boards in the paint. Brooklyn Rathe, Sam Hammons and Lauren Harms helped the team on the defensive end of the court.

“I think the girls are figuring out what their roles are and how they will help the team,” Sjogren said. “We knew it would take a little time with the coaching change and losing as many seniors as we did from last year, but these girls are pretty dedicated. They’ve kept at it and now they’re starting to see things paying off in a big way.”

Weeping Water 13 15 12 10 – 50

H-TR-S 3 8 7 9 – 27

Weeping Water (50)

Miller 5-13 0-0 11, K. Ridge 1-10 4-6 6, Cave 6-12 0-0 18, Brack 1-9 0-0 3, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, French 0-3 0-0 0, Dieter 0-2 0-0 0, Mogensen 3-4 0-0 6, E. Ridge 3-4 0-0 6, Hammons 0-1 0-2 0, Harms 0-1 0-0 0, Harrah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 4-8 50.

Raymond Central 56, Weeping Water 50

The second quarter proved to be the difference in Wednesday afternoon’s championship game. Raymond Central (5-4) scored 23 points in the period to take a 30-20 halftime lead. Bailey Grant and Madelyn Lubischer each scored eight points in the stanza.

Miller, Rathe, Brack and Karley Ridge helped Weeping Water trim the deficit to six points late in the game. Miller and Rathe scored all ten of the team’s points in the third quarter, and Brack and Ridge combined for 12 points in the fourth period.

Weeping Water trailed 50-39 with 2:03 to go but pulled within 51-45 with 1:00 left on the clock. Raymond Central was able to make enough free throws down the stretch to win.

Brack (12) and Rathe (11) each scored in double figures and Karley Ridge finished with nine points. Miller generated eight points, Mogensen and Emily Ridge each had four points and French collected two points.

Weeping Water will resume the season Thursday, Jan. 6, with a 6 p.m. game at Elmwood-Murdock. The team will host Conestoga at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, before completing the three-games-in-three-days stretch on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Indians will travel to Johnson Brock for a 3 p.m. matchup that day.

Raymond Central 7 23 10 16 – 56

Weeping Water 11 9 11 19 – 50

Raymond Central (56)

Oldfield 10, Cotter 3, Kile 4, Potter 14, Lubischer 14, Bos 1, Grant 9, Gehle 0.

Weeping Water (50)

Miller 8, K. Ridge 9, Cave 0, Brack 12, Rathe 11, French 2, E. Ridge 4, Mogensen 4, Dieter 0.

