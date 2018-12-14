WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water held off Elmwood-Murdock’s bid for a road victory Tuesday night with solid free-throw shooting throughout the game.
The WWHS girls went 13-of-16 from the stripe in their 40-31 triumph. Peyton Barrett finished 10-of-12 from the line and Grace Cave went 3-of-4 during the evening.
Weeping Water (3-2) began the game with a flurry of baskets against the Knights. The Indians led 13-8 before Elmwood-Murdock (1-5) began to cut into the deficit. E-M worked its way within 17-16 by halftime.
The teams traded scores during the third quarter and it remained a one-possession game early in the fourth period. Weeping Water pulled away with several baskets and free throws during the final stretch.
Barrett helped the Indians with 27 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor. She added eight rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections. Cave contributed seven points, five boards, five assists, four steals and three pass deflections, and Bailee Nissen poured in seven rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections.
Brianna Lawson tallied two points, six rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection. Reba Wilson collected one rebound, one steal and two pass deflections, and Lexi Ahrens posted four points and one rebound.
Lauren Justesen helped Elmwood-Murdock with eight points, nine rebounds and one assist. Sydney Kunz produced nine points, six boards and one assist, and Jayden Halferty collected six points and four rebounds.
Sydney Anderson tallied three points and five rebounds, Brenna Schmidt had two points and one assist and Norina Higuchi scored two points. Bailey Frahm had one point and one rebound and Lexi Bacon and Paetyn Florell each secured four rebounds. Katelyn Vogler had two rebounds and Kylee Synovec and Nicole Wenzel each made one rebound.
Elmwood-Murdock 8 8 10 5 – 31
Weeping Water 13 4 12 11 – 40
Elmwood-Murdock (31)
Kunz 3-12 0-0 9, Wenzel 0-1 0-0 0, Halferty 3-6 0-0 6, Justesen 3-9 2-4 8, Synovec 0-2 0-0 0, Anderson 1-13 1-4 3, Frahm 0-1 1-2 1, Florell 0-3 0-0 0, Schmidt 1-2 0-0 2, Higuchi 1-4 0-0 2, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-55 4-10 31.
Weeping Water (40)
Lawson 1-7 0-0 2, Barrett 7-15 10-12 27, Cave 2-11 3-4 7, Ahrens 2-2 0-0 4, Nissen 0-7 0-0 0, Wilson 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 12-46 13-16 40.