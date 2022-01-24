Weeping Water girls enjoy successful stretch of games

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls enjoyed beaming rays of winning sunshine this week during a busy stretch on the basketball court.

The Indians took part in four games in a five-day span. Weeping Water defeated Johnson County Central, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Nebraska Lutheran in the first three games and fell to Nebraska City Lourdes on Saturday night.

Weeping Water head coach Ashley Sjogren said she was happy with the effort the Indians displayed in all four games. She felt it would be a launching pad for future success the rest of the season.

“We ended the week 3-1, which was a great confidence boost for the girls and gave them some smiles,” Sjogren said. “They played hard the entire week and did a lot of great things!”

Weeping Water 37, Johnson County Central 25

The Indians faced the Thunderbirds in an East Central Nebraska Conference game on Jan. 18. Weeping Water took control of the contest with a 16-5 run in the first quarter. WWHS held JCC in check the rest of the way to pick up the victory.

Kali Miller led Weeping Water’s offense with nine points. Karley Ridge, Ella Cave and Kiera Brack each scored six points, Brooklyn Rathe tallied four points and Natania French posted three points. Lexi Mogensen had two points and Emily Ridge chipped in one point.

Johnson County Central 5 4 7 9 – 25

Weeping Water 16 4 7 10 – 37

Weeping Water (37)

Miller 9, Cave 6, Brack 6, Rathe 4, K. Ridge 6, French 3, Mogensen 2, E. Ridge 1

Weeping Water 43, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 18

Weeping Water kicked off a three-games-in-three-days stretch on Thursday with a road trip to Omaha Brownell-Talbot. WWHS overwhelmed the Raiders from the opening tip. The team scored the first 20 points of the game and led 37-6 at halftime.

Karley Ridge helped the Indians on both ends of the court. She produced 11 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. Brack generated 14 points, three rebounds and one steal, and Cave netted six points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Miller tallied six points, four assists, four rebounds and one steal as the team’s point guard. Rathe and Ciera Dieter each had one point and one assist, French collected two points and one rebound and Mogensen made one assist, one steal and one rebound. Emily Ridge added two points, one assist, one steal and one board in the victory.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0 6 7 5 – 18

Weeping Water 20 17 5 1 – 43

Weeping Water (43)

Miller 3-5 0-0 6, Cave 2-7 0-0 6, K. Ridge 4-6 3-5 11, Brack 5-9 0-0 14, Rathe 0-1 1-2 1, French 1-1 0-0 2, E. Ridge 1-3 0-2 2, Dieter 0-0 1-2 1, Mogensen 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-33 5-11 43.

Weeping Water 52, Nebraska Lutheran 31

Weeping Water enjoyed a steady scoring attack during Friday night’s game at Nebraska Lutheran. The Indians produced double-digit totals in all four quarters. The team collected 11 points in the first period and had 13, 15 and 13 points in the remaining three stanzas.

Weeping Water used an aggressive offense to get to the free-throw line against NLHS. The Indians sank 16 foul shots in the game.

Emily Ridge headlined the team’s offense with 12 points and three rebounds. She went 3-of-5 from the floor and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line.

Cave ended the evening with ten points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brack notched ten points, two boards, three steals and one assist, and Karley Ridge secured ten points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Miller helped the Indians with six points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Mogensen made three assists and one steal and Rathe netted two points, two boards, one steal and one assist. Keatyn Harrah scored two points, Dieter had one rebound and French tallied two rebounds, one steal and one assist.

Weeping Water (52)

Miller 3-7 0-0 6, Cave 3-8 2-6 10, K. Ridge 3-14 4-6 10, Brack 3-10 2-2 10, Rathe 1-2 0-0 2, French 0-0 0-0 0, E. Ridge 3-5 6-6 12, Dieter 0-0 0-0 0, Mogensen 0-2 0-0 0, Harrah 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-50 16-26 52.

Nebraska City Lourdes 52, Weeping Water 35

The Indians wrapped up the week Saturday night with a home game against the Knights. Weeping Water celebrated Parents Night activities during the evening.

Nebraska City Lourdes began the game with a fast start on offense. The team engineered a 17-3 run in the first quarter. Weeping Water cut the halftime deficit to 25-14, but the Knights rebuilt a large lead with 18 points in the third quarter.

Brack and Rathe led Weeping Water’s scoring production. Brack ended the evening with nine points, three rebounds and two steals and Rathe poured in eight points and one rebound.

Miller produced five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Cave collected three points, four rebounds and two assists. Karley Ridge dished out six assists and added four points, two boards and one steal, and Emily Ridge finished the night with four points and one rebound.

Mogensen scored two points, Dieter made one assist and Lauren Harms hauled in one rebound.

Weeping Water (7-10) will resume the season Thursday night against Falls City. The 6 p.m. game will take place at Peru State College.

Nebraska City Lourdes 17 8 18 9 – 52

Weeping Water 3 11 11 10 – 35

Weeping Water (35)

Miller 2-3 1-2 5, Cave 1-5 1-2 3, K. Ridge 2-10 0-0 4, Brack 3-5 1-2 9, Rathe 2-3 4-6 8, E. Ridge 1-1 2-4 4, Mogensen 1-1 0-0 2, Dieter 0-1 0-0 0, Harms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-29 9-17 35.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.