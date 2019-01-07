WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes weren’t interested in merely showing up for Saturday’s game against Johnson-Brock.
They entered the contest with the idea of dominating the Eagles.
The Indians achieved their goal with a 56-36 victory at Weeping Water Activities Center. WWHS scored the game’s first ten points and played lockdown defense against Johnson-Brock the whole day. The team held the Eagles to a season-low point total and surrendered just 13 first-half points.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman said he was impressed by the way the Indians approached the matchup. Johnson-Brock (7-4) had reached the 60-point mark in each of its two previous games and had scored more than 45 points four other times. Weeping Water made those trends disappear with multiple hustle plays on defense.
“I was pleased with our effort and intensity today,” Haveman said. “The girls were ready to play today and they had a lot of energy. I’m pretty happy with what I saw from them.”
The game marked the third time in 48 hours that the Indians walked onto the court. The team rolled past Ashland-Greenwood 59-30 Thursday night and defeated Conestoga 57-27 Friday evening. Haveman said Weeping Water athletes wanted to experience the situation in case they faced a similar scenario later this season.
“We preach every day in practice that our goal is to be a cut above the rest,” Haveman said. “A lot of teams might come into their third game in three days and just want it to be over, but our girls embraced the challenge of playing three days in a row. They came here eager to play and wanted to do well here at home.”
Weeping Water (10-2) went ahead 6-0 in the first 90 seconds after Peyton Barrett buried a pair of 3-pointers. Consecutive fast-break layups by Grace Cave made it 10-0, and baskets from Reba Wilson and Barrett gave the team a 15-5 lead.
The Indians swelled the gap to 25-11 after Jamison Twomey and Barrett sank consecutive treys. Johnson-Brock worked its way within 34-24 midway through the third quarter, but the Indians asserted their control in the next two minutes. The team embarked on an 8-0 run that included baskets from Cave, Barrett and Reagan Aronson.
Barrett helped the Indians with 28 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Cave poured in 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists, and Bailee Nissen generated four points, two boards and one steal.
Lexi Ahrens contributed two points, two rebounds and two steals, and Twomey ended the game with five points and one rebound. Brianna Lawson posted two assists and one steal, Wilson had three points and one rebound and Aronson tallied two points and one steal.
Johnson-Brock 5 8 13 10 – 36
Weeping Water 15 12 15 14 – 56
Johnson-Brock (36)
H. Sandfort 1-2 0-2 2, Edwards 0-4 0-0 0, Hodges 0-2 2-4 2, Jo. Koehler 5-8 5-9 15, Ja. Koehler 5-13 0-0 11, A. Sandfort 1-3 0-0 2, Buchmeier 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 14-34 7-15 36.
Weeping Water (56)
Lawson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 1-2 3, Cave 5-10 2-4 12, Barrett 11-24 2-2 28, Ahrens 1-1 0-0 2, Nissen 1-3 2-2 4, Twomey 2-3 0-0 5, Aronson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-46 7-10 56.
Weeping Water 59, Ashland-Greenwood 30
Weeping Water traveled to Nebraska Wesleyan University to face the Bluejays (4-8). WWHS went ahead 12-5 after one quarter and stockpiled the momentum in the next eight minutes. The team went on a 23-10 scoring spree to claim a 20-point halftime lead.
Cave produced a double-double of 30 points and 11 steals. She also contributed five rebounds, three assists and five pass deflections. She finished 11-of-18 from the field and 5-of-5 at the foul line.
Barrett pitched in 20 points, two rebounds, four steals and two assists. Wilson collected four points, three rebounds and two steals, and Cadence Porter provided the team with two points and three rebounds.
Aronson had two points and one steal and Twomey tallied one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal. Lawson made two steals and three pass deflections and Ahrens posted two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Karley Ridge made one assist and Nissen, Kelsi Vogler, Kiera Brack and Brooklyn Rathe all provided defensive work.
Weeping Water 12 23 12 12 – 59
Ashland-Greenwood 5 10 9 6 – 30
Weeping Water (59)
Lawson 0-6 0-0 0, Wilson 2-3 0-0 4, Cave 11-18 5-5 30, Barrett 7-15 3-4 20, Ahrens 0-1 0-0 0, Nissen 0-1 0-0 0, Twomey 0-2 1-2 1, Aronson 1-2 0-0 2, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 1-1 0-0 2, Brack 0-0 0-0 0, Rathe 0-1 0-0 0, Ridge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 9-11 59.
Ashland-Greenwood (30)
Bergsten 2-3 4-4 8, Libal 3-10 0-2 6, Ray 1-4 0-1 2, Mayer 0-0 2-2 2, S. Craven 2-3 0-0 6, Meyer-Bundy 0-1 0-0 0, Edmisten 0-1 0-0 0, Lyons 1-2 0-0 3, Tweton 0-0 0-0 0, Pike 1-1 0-2 2, Hatzenbuehler 0-1 0-0 0, A. Craven 0-0 0-1 0, Tonjes 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 10-27 7-14 30.