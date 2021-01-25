Weeping Water girls host wrestling invite

WEEPING WATER – Cass County wrestlers made history Saturday when they competed in the inaugural Weeping Water Girls Invite.
Weeping Water welcomed athletes from 19 other schools to Weeping Water Activities Center for a full day of wrestling action. Students from schools of all sizes squared off with each other on three mats in the gym. The event featured teams from as far away as Amherst and Pierce.
The Indians placed seventh in team standings with 53 points. McKenzie Regler, Riley Hohn, Ashley Cappen, Dakota Reiman, Raelyn Wilson, Liz Harder, Makayla Regler and Libby Sutton represented Weeping Water on the mat.
Wilson led the Indians with a second-place medal at 109 pounds. She pinned her first two opponents before meeting West Point-Beemer’s Brisa Figueroa in a battle of top-ranked wrestlers. Figueroa (20-2) pinned Wilson (14-2) at the 3:28 mark of the match.
Hohn (18-7) collected a fourth-place medal at 103 pounds, and Sutton (3-8) captured a fifth-place honor at 132 pounds with her work. McKenzie Regler (13-10) and Makayla Regler (18-7) ended the day with sixth-place awards at 103 and 117 pounds.
Louisville’s Daysha Jones finished sixth for the Lions at 154 pounds. She upped her season mark to 12-10.
Team Results
Schuyler 148.5, West Point-Beemer 116.5, Amherst 91, Platteview 80, Fremont 76, Pierce 62, Weeping Water 53, Winnebago 44, Scribner-Snyder 31, Papillion-La Vista 28.5, Beatrice 28.5, Bellevue East 20, Bellevue West 20, Omaha Westside 18, Johnson County Central 16, Cedar Bluffs 13, Louisville 7, Millard South 4, Elkhorn 0, Palmyra 0
Louisville Results
154 – Daysha Jones (6th)
Pinned Kennedy Karschner (PLTV) 1:54, pinned by Jayda Parker (BVE) 4:43, medical forfeit to Celestyna Perez (SCH), Kennedy Karschner (PLTV)
Weeping Water Results
103 – McKenzie Regler (6th)
Pinned Gabby Ladehoff (ELK) 2:26, pinned by Brianna Miller (PLTV) 0:41, pinned Yessica Garcia (SCH) 0:49, pinned Natalie Carreto (SCH) 3:55, pinned by Autumn Bartlett (BEA) 1:39, daily match limit to Ichell Rivas (WPB)
103 – Riley Hohn (4th)
Pinned Yessica Garcia (SCH) 1:22, dec. by Autumn Bartlett (BEA) 7-2, pinned Gabby Ladehoff (ELK) 4:15, pinned Kyra Vicente-Gonzalez (FRE) 1:39, dec. Ichell Rivas (WPB) 14-10, daily match limit to Autumn Bartlett (BEA)
103 – Ashley Cappen
Pinned by Ichell Rivas (WPB) 0:58, pinned by Braelyn Johnson (WPB) 0:23
109 – Dakota Reiman
Pinned by Brisa Figueroa (WPB) 1:52, pinned by Selena Rafaela-Hernandez (FRE) 3:41
109 – Raelyn Wilson (2nd)
Pinned Jenah Jacobson (MSO) 3:52, pinned Hannah Hinrichsen (WPB) 2:28, pinned by Brisa Figueroa (WPB) 3:28
117 – Liz Harder
Dec. by Haley Haack (PLTV) 7-6, pinned by Stephanie Cruz (JCC) 0:45
117 – Makayla Regler (6th)
Pinned Stephanie Cruz (JCC) 2:45, medical forfeit to Maddy Pineda (SCH), Haley Haack (PLTV), Stephanie Cruz (JCC)
132 – Libby Sutton (5th)
Pinned by Reagan Gallaway (AMH) 0:49, dec. Angeline Skrdla (PRC) 3-1 (OT), pinned by Emma Stice (PLV) 2:21, dec. Nancy Lemus (WPB) 8-2