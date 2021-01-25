Weeping Water girls host wrestling invite

WEEPING WATER – Cass County wrestlers made history Saturday when they competed in the inaugural Weeping Water Girls Invite.

Weeping Water welcomed athletes from 19 other schools to Weeping Water Activities Center for a full day of wrestling action. Students from schools of all sizes squared off with each other on three mats in the gym. The event featured teams from as far away as Amherst and Pierce.

The Indians placed seventh in team standings with 53 points. McKenzie Regler, Riley Hohn, Ashley Cappen, Dakota Reiman, Raelyn Wilson, Liz Harder, Makayla Regler and Libby Sutton represented Weeping Water on the mat.

Wilson led the Indians with a second-place medal at 109 pounds. She pinned her first two opponents before meeting West Point-Beemer’s Brisa Figueroa in a battle of top-ranked wrestlers. Figueroa (20-2) pinned Wilson (14-2) at the 3:28 mark of the match.

Hohn (18-7) collected a fourth-place medal at 103 pounds, and Sutton (3-8) captured a fifth-place honor at 132 pounds with her work. McKenzie Regler (13-10) and Makayla Regler (18-7) ended the day with sixth-place awards at 103 and 117 pounds.

Louisville’s Daysha Jones finished sixth for the Lions at 154 pounds. She upped her season mark to 12-10.