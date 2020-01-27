WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls turned their showdown with Nebraska City Lourdes into a runaway victory Saturday afternoon.
The Indians burst out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and went on to win 50-31. Weeping Water (17-1) made 19 field goals and secured 25 rebounds and 19 steals in the matchup.
Nebraska City Lourdes (12-4) entered Saturday’s game with a strong season resume. The team’s three previous losses had been to defending Class D-1 state champion Archbishop Bergan, state-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart and Class C-1 opponent Lincoln Lutheran.
The Indians added a fourth defeat on NCL’s schedule by shutting down the team’s potent offense. The Knights had scored 60 points against Falls City and Lewiston earlier in the week and had notched 60 points against Freeman in late December. Archbishop Bergan and Falls City Sacred Heart had been the only teams to hold Nebraska City Lourdes under the 30-point mark.
Weeping Water doubled up the Knights 26-13 at halftime and kept the large lead intact during the final 16 minutes. The Indians scored 12 points in each of the last two quarters.
Grace Cave (19) and Peyton Barrett (15) both reached double-figure point totals for Weeping Water. Cave added four rebounds, six steals, three assists and three pass deflections, and Barrett posted four boards, seven steals, three assists and one pass deflection. Cave sank four 3-pointers and Barrett made one long-distance shot in the game.
Bailee Nissen registered five points, four rebounds, two steals and one pass deflection for Weeping Water. Jamison Twomey produced six points, two rebounds and one steal, and Reba Wilson tallied two points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Reagan Aronson collected three points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Karley Ridge pitched in two rebounds, one assist and two pass deflections for the Indians.
Elaina Madison led the Knights with 13 points, five rebounds and one block. Sofia Fulton chipped in nine points and Gina McGowen had seven points and six boards.
Nebraska City Lourdes 2 11 13 5 – 31
Weeping Water 19 7 12 12 – 50
Nebraska City Lourdes (31)
Fulton 2-9 5-5 9, Heng 0-1 0-0 0, A. Meyer 0-5 0-0 0, El. Madison 5-7 3-3 13, McGowen 3-9 1-1 7, Ev. Madison 0-0 0-0 0, Fulton 0-2 0-0 0, I. Meyer 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 10-36 11-11 31.
Weeping Water (50)
Aronson 1-9 0-0 3, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Cave 7-18 1-2 19, Barrett 6-19 2-2 15, Nissen 2-5 1-2 5, Twomey 2-6 0-0 6, Ridge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 4-6 50.