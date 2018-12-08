OMAHA – The Weeping Water girls wasted no time in asserting themselves on the court Friday night in a runaway victory over Omaha Christian Academy.
The Indians sprinted out to a 34-9 lead after one quarter and went on to defeat the Eagles 65-18. Weeping Water enjoyed one of its top scoring performances of the young season. The team shot 48.9 percent from the field in the game and went 10-of-25 from 3-point range.
Weeping Water (2-2) took control of the contest from the opening tip. The team forced Omaha Christian Academy to commit multiple turnovers in the first eight minutes. The Indians cashed in those extra opportunities with baskets on their end of the court.
WWHS held Omaha Christian Academy (2-2) to one point in the second quarter and eight in the final two periods. The Indians limited the Eagles to 6-of-25 shooting from the field and outrebounded OCA 29-18.
Peyton Barrett and Grace Cave each scored in double digits for Weeping Water. Barrett went 8-of-14 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line during her 25-point evening. She added seven rebounds, two assists, five steals and three pass deflections.
Cave drained four 3-pointers during her 16-point night. She added four rebounds, two assists, three steals and one pass deflection.
Bailee Nissen produced nine points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals. Brianna Lawson tallied six points, four boards, three assists and one steal, and Jamison Twomey registered six points and one rebound. Reba Wilson pitched in three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Lexi Ahrens had one rebound and one assist, Kiera Brack made one steal and Karley Ridge had one rebound. Kelsi Vogler generated one rebound and one pass deflection. Reagan Aronson, Cadence Porter and Brooklyn Rathe all saw court time for the team.
Weeping Water will resume its season next week with a pair of home games. The team will host Elmwood-Murdock at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will play Palmyra at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
Weeping Water 34 9 14 8 – 65
Omaha Christian Academy 9 1 6 2 – 18
Weeping Water (65)
Lawson 2-5 0-0 6, Barrett 8-14 7-8 25, Cave 6-14 0-2 16, Ahrens 0-0 0-0 0, Nissen 4-7 0-0 9, Wilson 1-2 1-3 3, Twomey 2-4 1-3 6, Aronson 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Brack 0-0 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0, Ridge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-47 9-16 65.