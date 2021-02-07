Weeping Water girls play in league title game

The Indians put together several scoring plays against undefeated Malcolm in the first quarter. Wilson finished a fast-break layup in the opening minute, and Twomey and Cave produced eight unanswered points to give Weeping Water a 10-6 lead.

Malcolm (19-0) responded by taking a 20-15 lead midway through the second quarter, but Weeping Water held the Clippers scoreless for the final 4:21. A 3-pointer by Aronson and an offensive rebound and putback by Cave deadlocked the halftime score.

Haveman said the Indians felt they could find more opportunities for baskets in the second half. The Clippers denied Weeping Water those chances by forcing early turnovers. Malcolm took advantage of three giveaways in the first three minutes to go ahead 27-22. The team went up 36-28 after three quarters and led 46-32 with just under five minutes to go.

“We knew we hadn’t played the best half of basketball, so we knew that we’d have to come out and play better if we were going to win,” Haveman said. “Malcolm’s a good team and they kept us from getting as many quality chances on offense as we were hoping for.”