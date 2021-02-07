Weeping Water girls play in league title game

LINCOLN – Weeping Water athletes wanted to push the repeat button in Saturday’s conference tournament title game with a victory over Malcolm for the second straight year.
The Clippers kept Weeping Water from accomplishing that feat with a physical brand of basketball on the court.
Top-seeded Malcolm stopped third-seeded Weeping Water 52-38 in the first-place game of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Malcolm used a 10-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to break a 20-20 halftime tie. The Clippers built the lead to 13 points early in the fourth period and remained ahead the rest of the way.
WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said Malcolm’s aggressive approach on offense made a difference. The Clippers drove toward the hoop multiple times and used their size inside to collect offensive rebounds. Six-foot sophomore Emma Brown and 5-7 senior Ashlynn Sehi gave Malcolm extra scoring chances with their work in the paint.
“They were way more physical than we were,” Haveman said. “They came out and attacked us from the very beginning, and that was the difference in the game. We weren’t able to match that physical part of it tonight.”
Weeping Water (17-5) played in the ECNC Tournament title game for the third straight year. The Indians squared off with Louisville in 2019 and won the championship over Malcolm last season. WWHS seniors Reagan Aronson, Grace Cave, Jamison Twomey and Reba Wilson became the first group of Weeping Water players to reach three straight tournament title games.
The Indians put together several scoring plays against undefeated Malcolm in the first quarter. Wilson finished a fast-break layup in the opening minute, and Twomey and Cave produced eight unanswered points to give Weeping Water a 10-6 lead.
Malcolm (19-0) responded by taking a 20-15 lead midway through the second quarter, but Weeping Water held the Clippers scoreless for the final 4:21. A 3-pointer by Aronson and an offensive rebound and putback by Cave deadlocked the halftime score.
Haveman said the Indians felt they could find more opportunities for baskets in the second half. The Clippers denied Weeping Water those chances by forcing early turnovers. Malcolm took advantage of three giveaways in the first three minutes to go ahead 27-22. The team went up 36-28 after three quarters and led 46-32 with just under five minutes to go.
“We knew we hadn’t played the best half of basketball, so we knew that we’d have to come out and play better if we were going to win,” Haveman said. “Malcolm’s a good team and they kept us from getting as many quality chances on offense as we were hoping for.”
Cave led Weeping Water with 19 points, three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Karley Ridge generated eight rebounds, three blocks, three steals and two assists, and Wilson ended the game with eight points, one rebound and one steal.
Aronson tallied six points and two assists and Twomey had five points and one rebound. Lexi Mogensen and Brooklyn Rathe gave the team defensive minutes on the court.
Haveman said Weeping Water players would regroup for the final stretch of the season. The team will end the regular season Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. game against Falls City Sacred Heart (20-1). The Indians will begin the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament at a site to be determined on Monday, Feb. 15.
“We don’t have any time to hang our heads about this,” Haveman said. “We’re going to play a really good team in Falls City Sacred Heart and then we’ll start subdistricts, so we have to keep moving forward. We can’t dwell on this because we still have a lot of goals we want to accomplish.”
Weeping Water 15 5 8 10 – 38
Malcolm 13 7 16 16 – 52
Weeping Water (38)
Aronson 2-12 0-0 6, Twomey 1-5 2-2 5, Cave 8-16 2-2 19, Ridge 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 3-4 2-2 8, Mogensen 0-1 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-41 6-6 38.
Malcolm (52)
Jo. Small 7-11 0-0 15, Sehi 1-3 0-0 2, Fortik 6-14 3-6 18, Sedlak 3-12 0-0 6, Brown 4-6 0-0 8, Ja. Small 1-4 0-0 3, Denton 0-4 0-0 0, Wondercheck 0-0 0-0 0, Elkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 3-6 52.