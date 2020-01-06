WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls dialed up a decisive victory Friday night by creating successful connections between the basketball and hoop.
The Indians dominated Pawnee City 73-43 at Weeping Water Activities Center. Weeping Water scored the game’s first basket and stayed in control the rest of the way.
WWHS led 18-6 after the first period and swelled the halftime gap to 34-18. Weeping Water (9-1) sealed the victory over Pawnee City (3-7) in the third quarter. The Indians embarked on a 23-9 scoring spree in the stanza.
Weeping Water athletes made assists on 15 of their 28 baskets and drained 45.2 percent of their shots from the floor. The team connected on seven 3-pointers and finished 10-of-15 at the foul line.
Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett each poured in double-double efforts for Weeping Water. Cave ended the evening with 26 points, ten rebounds, four assists, three steals, two blocks and one pass deflection. Barrett collected 24 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and four pass deflections.
Jamison Twomey joined Cave and Barrett in the double-figure scoring club with ten points. Bailee Nissen posted two points, six rebounds, two assists and four pass deflections, and Reagan Aronson tallied three points, three rebounds and one pass deflection.
Karley Ridge finished with four points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two pass deflections. Reba Wilson and Kiera Brack each contributed two points and one rebound. Lauren Wehrbein made one pass deflection and Brooklyn Rathe, Natania French and Kelsi Vogler all played defensive minutes for the team.
Weeping Water continued its sizzling start to the season. The Indians have reached the 60-point mark six times and have surpassed 70 points in two games. All nine of the team’s victories have come by double digits.
Weeping Water will compete in three straight games Thursday through Saturday. The Indians will play Ashland-Greenwood at 7 p.m. Thursday at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Weeping Water will host Conestoga at 7 p.m. Friday and will travel to Johnson-Brock for a 3:30 p.m. matchup Saturday.
Pawnee City 6 12 9 16 – 43
Weeping Water 18 16 23 16 – 73
Pawnee City (43)
R. Tegtmeier 2-11 2-2 6, Wilcox 1-7 0-0 2, Branch 7-16 1-5 15, Menninga 1-6 2-2 4, Branek 2-9 3-3 7, deKoning 1-3 0-0 2, Snyder 2-6 1-4 5, Bradbury 1-1 0-3 2. Totals 17-62 9-19 43.
Weeping Water (73)
Aronson 1-5 0-0 3, Wilson 1-1 0-2 2, Barrett 10-21 3-5 24, Cave 8-17 6-6 26, Nissen 1-3 0-0 2, Twomey 4-9 1-2 10, Ridge 2-3 0-0 4, Wehrbein 0-2 0-0 0, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Brack 1-1 0-0 2, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 10-15 73.