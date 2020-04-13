Weeping Water girls set top program marks

WEEPING WATER – Many Weeping Water girls basketball fans felt the 2019-20 season was the best campaign in program history.
The Indians delivered plenty of empirical evidence to back up that viewpoint.
The WWHS girls ended the winter with a 25-2 mark. Reagan Aronson, Jamison Twomey, Karley Ridge, Kelsi Vogler, Bailee Nissen, Reba Wilson, Lauren Wehrbein, Grace Cave, Natania French, Peyton Barrett, Kiera Brack, Brooklyn Rathe, Ciera Dieter and Lauren Harms appeared in varsity games.
The Indians produced many of the top team accomplishments in school history. The squad became the first WWHS group to win 25 basketball games in a single season. Weeping Water went undefeated in East Central Nebraska Conference action for the first time, and the Indians claimed the program’s first ECNC regular-season title.
Weeping Water also raised the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament championship trophy for the first time. The Indians rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Malcolm in overtime for the tournament title.
Offense
Weeping Water scored 1,560 points during the season and averaged 57.8 points per game. The team posted 60 or more points 11 times and surpassed 70 points in four contests.
Cave ended the year with 509 points and 133 assists. She averaged 18.9 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Indians.
Barrett compiled 471 points and 72 assists for the team. She averaged 17.4 points and 2.7 assists per game during the year.
Aronson collected 156 points and 17 assists for the squad. Twomey was the fourth member of the team to reach the century mark in scoring. She collected 133 points and 16 assists.
Nissen (88), Ridge (81), Wilson (81), Brack (12), Wehrbein (11), Rathe (9), Vogler (5) and French (4) added points for Weeping Water during the year.
Wilson (21), Ridge (18), Nissen (17), Wehrbein (7), Vogler (3) and Brack (2) chipped in assists for the Indians.
Defense
Weeping Water limited opponents to 935 points and surrendered 34.6 points per game. The Indians held 16 teams under the 40-point mark and gave up 25 or fewer points in seven matchups.
Weeping Water finished the season with 44 blocks. Cave collected 32 blocks, Ridge stopped nine shots and Barrett produced three blocks.
The Indians ended the campaign with 341 steals. Cave led the team with 127 steals and Barrett generated 110 steals. Ridge (23), Aronson (20), Nissen (20), Wilson (17), Twomey (13), Wehrbein (5), French (3), Vogler (2) and Brack (2) added steals.
Rebounding
Weeping Water athletes hauled in 632 rebounds during the campaign. The Indians averaged 23.4 rebounds per game.
Barrett led Weeping Water with 154 rebounds. Cave hauled in 134 boards, Nissen produced 91 rebounds and Ridge secured 81 rebounds.
Aronson (53), Wilson (53), Twomey (16), Vogler (12), Wehrbein (12), Brack (9), Rathe (9) and French (8) pitched in rebounds for the team.
