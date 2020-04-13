Weeping Water girls set top program marks

Cave ended the year with 509 points and 133 assists. She averaged 18.9 points and 4.9 assists per game for the Indians.

Barrett compiled 471 points and 72 assists for the team. She averaged 17.4 points and 2.7 assists per game during the year.

Aronson collected 156 points and 17 assists for the squad. Twomey was the fourth member of the team to reach the century mark in scoring. She collected 133 points and 16 assists.

Nissen (88), Ridge (81), Wilson (81), Brack (12), Wehrbein (11), Rathe (9), Vogler (5) and French (4) added points for Weeping Water during the year.

Wilson (21), Ridge (18), Nissen (17), Wehrbein (7), Vogler (3) and Brack (2) chipped in assists for the Indians.

Defense

Weeping Water limited opponents to 935 points and surrendered 34.6 points per game. The Indians held 16 teams under the 40-point mark and gave up 25 or fewer points in seven matchups.

Weeping Water finished the season with 44 blocks. Cave collected 32 blocks, Ridge stopped nine shots and Barrett produced three blocks.