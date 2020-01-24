WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls relied on their passing abilities to post a home victory over Johnson County Central on Tuesday night.
The Indians dished out 19 assists in a 71-49 triumph. Weeping Water survived an early challenge from JCC to remain undefeated in East Central Nebraska Conference action. Weeping Water improved to 8-0 against ECNC opponents and 15-1 overall.
Johnson County Central (8-7) nearly matched Weeping Water step for step in the first quarter. Dakotah Ludemann and Zadie Plager scored multiple baskets to keep the Thunderbirds within 18-13.
Weeping Water raced away from JCC after that. The team went up 39-23 at halftime and constructed a 28-point lead after the break. All 12 girls in uniform saw court time for the Indians.
Weeping Water tied a school-best mark with 14 3-pointers in the contest. The team accomplished the feat for the second straight game. The Indians also sank 14 treys against Conestoga the previous night.
Grace Cave came close to notching a quadruple-double for Weeping Water. She finished with 17 points, 11 assists, nine steals and seven rebounds. She drained five 3-pointers during the evening.
Peyton Barrett helped the Indians with 23 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two pass deflections. Reagan Aronson joined her teammates in the double-digit club with 11 points. She added two rebounds and two assists.
Jamison Twomey registered nine points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one pass deflection. Karley Ridge collected seven points, four boards, one assist and one pass deflection, and Bailee Nissen pocketed four points, two rebounds and one assist.
You have free articles remaining.
Reba Wilson, Kelsi Vogler, Kiera Brack, Lauren Wehrbein, Brooklyn Rathe and Natania French all appeared in the scorebook. Wilson made one rebound, one assist and two pass deflections and Brack hauled in one rebound.
Plager and Ludemann provided most of JCC’s offense. Plager finished with 23 points and Ludemann notched 15 points.
Johnson County Central 13 10 12 14 – 49
Weeping Water 18 21 16 16 – 71
Johnson County Central (49)
Ludemann 5-7 5-5 15, Neemann 0-5 0-0 0, Plager 9-18 3-4 23, Swanda 2-5 1-2 5, Thipphavong 2-4 2-2 6, Harrifeld 0-0 0-0 0, Ascheman 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-41 11-13 49.
Weeping Water (71)
Aronson 4-8 0-0 11, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Cave 6-14 0-0 17, Barrett 10-20 0-0 23, Nissen 2-7 0-0 4, Twomey 3-11 0-0 9, Ridge 3-3 1-4 7, Vogler 0-3 0-0 0, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0, French 0-1 0-0 0, Brack 0-0 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-68 1-4 71.