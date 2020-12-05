Weeping Water girls start basketball season

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls wanted to begin their new season with a victory on their home court Thursday night.
Auburn changed those plans with solid offense and stout defense during the evening.
The Bulldogs left Weeping Water Activities Center with a 44-38 triumph. Junior center Jaeleigh Darnell produced 15 points and 15 rebounds and junior guard Harmony Franke lit up the nets for 16 points. The other seven Bulldogs who played chipped in enough offense to help the team win the conference game.
WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said the Indians gained valuable insight for the rest of the season.
“We learned a lot from this game,” Haveman said. “We learned we have to be a lot more physical and show up to fight, because that’s how they won the game. They were more physical than we were and they showed up right away. We didn’t do either of those things.”
Auburn dominated the Indians during the first five minutes of action. The team burst out to a 13-3 lead with an aggressive offense. AHS went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line and made three baskets during the stretch.
Weeping Water clawed its way back into the game early in the second quarter. Karley Ridge drained a stepback jumper and Grace Cave collected a steal and layup to make it 13-9. Cave then found Reagan Aronson for a 3-pointer on the next trip to shave the gap to one point.
A pair of driving baskets by Franke near the end of the period kept Auburn’s halftime lead at 22-18. Weeping Water then employed several zone defenses to try to slow down the Bulldogs in the third quarter. The defensive strategy helped the Indians go ahead 31-30 by the end of the period.
“We tried a different approach with the zone, and I thought the girls did a nice job with it,” Haveman said. “We knew we had to make some adjustments at halftime, and it seemed to work for the most part. There were a couple of times where we had to adjust out of it, but the girls knew what to do in each of those situations.”
A driving shot from Cave and a left-handed layup by Aronson pulled Weeping Water within 30-28. The Indians got the basketball back after Cave took a charge near the end of the period. Kiera Brack then sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Indians the lead.
Auburn ratcheted up its own defense at the start of the fourth quarter. The team held Weeping Water scoreless for the first 4:55 of the period and took a 38-31 edge. The Indians rallied within 40-38 with 1:38 left, but Auburn preserved the victory. Darnell scored with under a minute to go and Sydney Binder sank two free throws with 9.4 seconds left.
Cave led Weeping Water with 16 points, five steals, four rebounds, four assists and one charge taken. Aronson finished with eight points, three rebounds and one steal, and Reba Wilson hauled in seven rebounds for the team.
Jami Twomey scored six points and Ridge produced four points, five rebounds and two steals. Brack netted four points and one rebound and Lexi Mogensen helped the team defensively.
Auburn 13 9 8 14 – 44
Weeping Water 5 13 13 7 – 38
Auburn (44)
Grant 0-3 0-0 0, Franke 6-10 2-3 16, Billings 0-5 0-0 0, Binder 1-4 4-4 7, Darnell 6-11 3-5 15, Baltensperger 1-1 0-0 2, Swanson 1-4 0-0 2, Kirkpatrick 1-1 0-0 2, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-39 9-12 44.
Weeping Water (38)
Aronson 3-10 0-0 8, Twomey 2-6 0-0 6, Ridge 2-8 0-0 4, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Cave 5-16 6-8 16, Brack 1-2 1-2 4, Mogensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-44 7-10 38.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!