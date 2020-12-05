Weeping Water girls start basketball season

A pair of driving baskets by Franke near the end of the period kept Auburn’s halftime lead at 22-18. Weeping Water then employed several zone defenses to try to slow down the Bulldogs in the third quarter. The defensive strategy helped the Indians go ahead 31-30 by the end of the period.

“We tried a different approach with the zone, and I thought the girls did a nice job with it,” Haveman said. “We knew we had to make some adjustments at halftime, and it seemed to work for the most part. There were a couple of times where we had to adjust out of it, but the girls knew what to do in each of those situations.”

A driving shot from Cave and a left-handed layup by Aronson pulled Weeping Water within 30-28. The Indians got the basketball back after Cave took a charge near the end of the period. Kiera Brack then sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Indians the lead.

Auburn ratcheted up its own defense at the start of the fourth quarter. The team held Weeping Water scoreless for the first 4:55 of the period and took a 38-31 edge. The Indians rallied within 40-38 with 1:38 left, but Auburn preserved the victory. Darnell scored with under a minute to go and Sydney Binder sank two free throws with 9.4 seconds left.