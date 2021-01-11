Weeping Water girls stop Johnson-Brock

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls used their perseverance to pocket a positive outcome on the basketball court Saturday afternoon.

The Indians rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to stop Johnson-Brock 51-38. Weeping Water built a 33-20 lead in the third quarter and fended off several Johnson-Brock comeback attempts the rest of the way.

WWHS head coach Joel Haveman said the Indians showed the ability to overcome adversity during the game. Athletes kept their heads up even when shots and free throws weren’t falling as often as they had hoped.

“To be able to grind out a win when you aren’t playing the best is something that’s important for us to do,” Haveman said. “There are a lot of different ways to win a game, and this was one of those ways. We’re in a big learning process right now as far as our overall team, so it was good to be able to win this game.”

Johnson-Brock (4-4) came out swinging on the scoreboard in the first three minutes. Jordan Koehler, Natalie Knippelmeyer and Audrey Sandfort drained baskets on the team’s first three trips, and Taylor Buchmeier knocked in one free throw to create a seven-point lead.