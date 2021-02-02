Weeping Water girls storm past Falls City

WEEPING WATER – Individual raindrops of offense helped the Weeping Water girls create a thunderstorm of points against Falls City in the league tournament Monday night.

The third-seeded Indians dominated sixth-seeded Falls City 68-37 in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Weeping Water advanced to a semifinal matchup with second-seeded Auburn. The Indians and Bulldogs will square off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.

Weeping Water senior Grace Cave guided the team’s lightning-quick offense with the best single-game scoring performance in school history. She finished the night with 39 points.

Current WWHS assistant coach Marylyn Mozena had held Weeping Water’s previous single-game scoring mark since January 2015. She generated 38 points for the Indians against Johnson-Brock in her senior season.

Weeping Water (16-4) set the tone for the game in the first quarter. The Indians sank a majority of their shots in the period and finished with 24 points. Cave capped the stanza by draining a halfcourt buzzer-beater for an extra three points.