Weeping Water girls storm past Falls City

WEEPING WATER – Individual raindrops of offense helped the Weeping Water girls create a thunderstorm of points against Falls City in the league tournament Monday night.
The third-seeded Indians dominated sixth-seeded Falls City 68-37 in the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. Weeping Water advanced to a semifinal matchup with second-seeded Auburn. The Indians and Bulldogs will square off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Southeast Community College-Lincoln.
Weeping Water senior Grace Cave guided the team’s lightning-quick offense with the best single-game scoring performance in school history. She finished the night with 39 points.
Current WWHS assistant coach Marylyn Mozena had held Weeping Water’s previous single-game scoring mark since January 2015. She generated 38 points for the Indians against Johnson-Brock in her senior season.
Weeping Water (16-4) set the tone for the game in the first quarter. The Indians sank a majority of their shots in the period and finished with 24 points. Cave capped the stanza by draining a halfcourt buzzer-beater for an extra three points.
Falls City (8-10) stayed within 31-15 before Weeping Water regained control. Cave sliced through the middle of the lane for a layup, and Kiera Brack’s offensive rebound paved the way for a 3-pointer from Cave. Karley Ridge then stole a pass near midcourt and drove in for a layup to make it 38-15.
Cave’s assist to Ridge early in the third quarter led to a basket and free throw, and the Indians went ahead 50-22 after Cave sank a driving shot and free throw. Weeping Water increased the lead to 61-29 within the first minute of the fourth quarter. Reba Wilson intercepted a pass near midcourt and threw it to Cave, who returned the favor for an assist on Wilson’s basket.
Ridge finished in double-digit scoring territory with 15 points, Jamison Twomey posted seven points and Wilson, Reagan Aronson and Sam Hammons all scored two points. Brooklyn Rathe added one point for the team. Brack, Lexi Mogensen, Emily Ridge, Ciera Dieter, Ella Cave, Natania French and Lauren Harms saw court time for the team.
Falls City 7 11 9 10 – 37
Weeping Water 24 17 15 12 – 68
Weeping Water (68)
Aronson 2, Twomey 7, G. Cave 39, K. Ridge 15, Wilson 2, Hammons 2, Brack 0, Rathe 1, Mogensen 0, E. Ridge 0, Dieter 0, E. Cave 0, French 0, Harms 0.