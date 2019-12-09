WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls got their season off to a sizzling start this weekend by sweeping a pair of home games.
The Indians defeated Malcolm 57-41 on Friday night and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 60-29 on Saturday afternoon. Eight players saw court time against Malcolm and 12 athletes competed against H-TR-S.
Weeping Water 57, Malcolm 41
Weeping Water used strong scoring runs in the first and fourth quarters to stop Malcolm. The Indians jumped out to an 18-4 lead after eight minutes and remained ahead 22-16 at halftime.
Malcolm closed the gap to 37-34 late in the third quarter, but Weeping Water pounded the Clippers after that. The team put an exclamation mark on the victory with a 20-7 run.
Weeping Water kept Malcolm from coming back with its work at the free-throw line. The Indians went 12-of-16 from the stripe.
Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett each helped Weeping Water with big games. Cave dished out nine assists and had 18 points, three steals, five rebounds, three pass deflections and one block. Barrett scored 20 points and added four boards, five pass deflections and three steals.
Reba Wilson generated eight points, three rebounds, three pass deflections and one steal, and Karley Ridge collected two points, four rebounds, two steals and one block. Bailee Nissen tallied three points and four boards and Reagan Aronson had three points, three rebounds and one assist.
Jamison Twomey produced three points and one assist and Lauren Wehrbein helped the team on defense.
Malcolm 4 12 18 7 – 41
Weeping Water 18 4 15 20 – 57
Malcolm (41)
Fortik 3-9 2-2 8, Jo. Small 2-2 0-0 4, Sehi 0-5 5-8 5, Teut 0-1 0-0 0, Virus 2-8 2-3 6, Sedlak 3-7 1-2 10, Brown 3-5 0-1 6, Ja. Small 0-2 0-0 0, Denton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 14-42 10-16 41.
Weeping Water (57)
Twomey 1-6 0-0 3, Wilson 3-3 2-2 8, Barrett 7-15 3-4 20, Cave 5-15 6-7 18, Ridge 1-1 0-0 2, Aronson 1-3 0-0 3, Nissen 1-4 1-2 3, Wehrbein 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 12-16 57.
Weeping Water 60, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 29
Weeping Water stayed in front of the Titans from the opening tip to final whistle. The team flew out to a 20-8 lead in the first quarter and built a 41-17 halftime advantage. The Indians went ahead by as many as 33 points during the third and fourth quarters.
Weeping Water finished 24-of-60 from the floor and 6-of-8 from the foul line. The team limited Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer to eight field goals and 12 free throws.
Barrett paced the Indians in multiple categories. She went 8-of-16 from the floor during her 25-point day and collected a team-best eight rebounds. She added seven steals and three assists.
Cave contributed 13 points, four rebounds, six steals, two assists, one block and two pass deflections. Nissen produced six points, four rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection, and Ridge tallied two points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Aronson posted three points and two boards and Twomey had two points, one rebound, one assist and three pass deflections. Wilson contributed four points, one rebound and one assist and Kelsi Vogler made one steal.
Wehrbein produced three points, two steals, two pass deflections and one assist and Brooklyn Rathe scored two points. Kiera Brack had one rebound, one assist and one steal, and Natania French chipped in one rebound and one steal in the victory.
H-TR-S 8 9 5 7 – 29
Weeping Water 20 21 12 7 – 60
H-TR-S (29)
Novak 2-7 2-3 7, Glathar 2-7 3-8 7, Shafer 0-0 0-0 0, Schaardt 1-4 5-5 7, Allen 2-7 0-0 4, Hardesty 0-0 0-0 0, Bredemeier 0-0 0-0 0, Zimmerling 0-1 0-0 0, Leech 1-3 2-4 4, Humboldt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-31 12-20 29.
Weeping Water (60)
Twomey 1-6 0-0 2, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Barrett 8-16 6-7 25, Cave 6-12 0-0 13, Ridge 1-1 0-0 2, Aronson 1-5 0-0 3, Nissen 3-6 0-1 6, Wehrbein 1-5 0-0 3, Vogler 0-3 0-0 0, Brack 0-1 0-0 0, French 0-0 0-0 0, Rathe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 6-8 60.