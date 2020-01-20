WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls continued their winning ways this week with a pair of triumphs over Mead and Fort Calhoun.
The Indians dominated Mead 65-24 and Fort Calhoun 58-23. Weeping Water, ranked fifth in Class D-1, improved to 13-1. The team has won by double digits 12 times and has the second-best wild-card point total in Class D-1.
Weeping Water 65, Mead 24
The Indians rolled past Mead at Weeping Water Activities Center Jan. 14. WWHS went up 18-5 after one period and turned its scoring machine to full blast in the second quarter. The team put the game away with a 29-7 run in the period.
Weeping Water controlled the glass throughout the contest. The team outrebounded Mead 31-14 and hauled in nine offensive boards. The Indians made assists on 15 of their 25 baskets and drained 11 3-pointers against the Raiders (6-4). Weeping Water went 25-of-48 from the field and 4-of-6 at the foul line.
Peyton Barrett (18), Grace Cave (16) and Jamison Twomey (13) all scored in double figures for Weeping Water. Barrett went 8-of-13 from the floor and Cave and Twomey each knocked home four 3-pointers.
Barrett added four rebounds, five assists, one steal and four pass deflections. Cave chipped in four boards, five assists, two blocks, one steal and three pass deflections, and Twomey contributed three rebounds and one assist.
Karley Ridge generated six points, five rebounds, three assists and one pass deflection, and Reba Wilson posted six points, five boards, one steal and one pass deflection. Reagan Aronson produced five points, three rebounds and one assist for Weeping Water, and Bailee Nissen collected one rebound, one assist and two steals.
Brooklyn Rathe had one point and one rebound and Natania French made one steal for the team. Kiera Brack, Kelsi Vogler and Lauren Wehrbein all saw court time in the game.
Mead 5 7 8 4 – 24
Weeping Water 18 29 15 3 – 65
Mead (24)
Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Quinn 4-5 2-3 11, Hebenstreit 3-10 2-2 8, Patocka 1-5 0-0 2, Halbmaier 0-1 0-0 0, Felty 1-2 0-2 3, R. Langmeier 0-0 0-0 0, B. Langmeier 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-28 4-7 24.
Weeping Water (65)
You have free articles remaining.
Aronson 2-3 0-0 5, Wilson 3-5 0-0 6, Cave 5-12 2-2 16, Barrett 8-13 0-0 18, Nissen 0-2 0-0 0, Twomey 4-7 1-2 13, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0, Ridge 3-4 0-0 6, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Brack 0-2 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 1-2 1, French 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-48 4-6 65.
Weeping Water 58, Fort Calhoun 23
Weeping Water applied plenty of defensive pressure against the Pioneers Thursday night. The team made 19 steals and eight pass deflections in Fort Calhoun’s gym.
Weeping Water doubled up Fort Calhoun 10-5 in the first period and then tightened its grip on the game’s outcome. The team led 32-13 at halftime and 52-15 after three quarters. Fort Calhoun fell to 1-11.
Cave and Barrett each tallied 19 points against the Pioneers. Cave went 8-of-12 from the field and nearly had a triple double with nine assists, nine steals, three rebounds and three pass deflections. Barrett hauled in six rebounds and added five steals, four assists and two pass deflections.
Nissen grabbed five rebounds for Weeping Water and Aronson ended the game with ten points, two rebounds and one steal. Wilson collected three points, one assist, one rebound and two pass deflections, and Twomey contributed three points, one assist and one steal.
Rathe posted two points and three rebounds, Ridge made two rebounds and one steal and Vogler tallied two points and two rebounds. Wehrbein grabbed three rebounds and made one pass deflection and French made one steal. Brack helped the Indians defensively in the game.
Weeping Water 10 22 20 6 – 58
Fort Calhoun 5 8 2 8 – 23
Weeping Water (58)
Aronson 4-7 0-0 10, Wilson 1-3 1-2 3, Cave 8-12 0-0 19, Barrett 8-15 0-2 19, Nissen 0-2 0-0 0, Twomey 1-10 0-2 3, Ridge 0-0 0-0 0, Wehrbein 0-1 0-0 0, Vogler 0-0 2-2 2, French 0-0 0-0 0, Brack 0-1 0-0 0, Rathe 0-1 2-6 2. Totals 22-52 5-14 58.
Fort Calhoun (23)
Hansen 1-4 0-2 2, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Skelton 0-4 0-0 0, Bradburn 2-6 0-1 4, Wimer 5-7 0-0 10, Barta 1-3 0-0 2, Wells 1-6 0-0 3, Drowne 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-34 0-3 23.