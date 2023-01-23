Weeping Water girls sweep three games

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls followed the advice of Aristotle this past week by turning excellence into a winning habit.

The Indians produced winning performances during all three of their games. Weeping Water claimed double-digit victories over Johnson County Central, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Louisville. WWHS (9-7) reached the 50-point plateau against both JCC and Louisville.

Weeping Water head coach Ashley Sjogren said she is pleased with the progress the Indians are making on the court. The team has won four of its past five games.

“They had a great week!” Sjogren said. “So proud of how hard they worked!”

Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 36

The Indians began their week Jan. 17 with a road game at Johnson County Central (5-11). Weeping Water seized control of the contest in the opening quarter. The team raced ahead 16-7 and continued that momentum in the second period. WWHS added 13 points to create a 29-15 halftime lead.

Johnson County Central put together a short rally in the third quarter, but the Indians responded to the threat in the final stretch. WWHS scored 13 points in the fourth period to seal the game.

Kali Miller fueled Weeping Water’s offense with 22 points. Brinkley McAdams scored six points and Ella Cave, Alexis Mogensen and Samantha Hammons each had five points. Emily Ridge scored three points and Jillian Rathe and Kallie Brack each netted two points.

Weeping Water 16 13 8 13 – 50

Johnson County Central 7 8 11 10 – 36

Weeping Water (50)

Brack 2, Miller 22, Ridge 3, Cave 5, Mogensen 5, McAdams 6, Rathe 2, Hammons 5.

Weeping Water 31, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 21

Weeping Water hosted Omaha Brownell-Talbot in a Thursday night matchup. The team followed the same type of strategy against the Raiders. Weeping Water sank several early shots to take a 12-5 lead.

The Indians maintained a 19-9 halftime lead and expanded the gap in the third quarter. Weeping Water poured in ten points to go ahead 29-15. Omaha Brownell-Talbot (8-10) tried to make a comeback in the fourth quarter but Weeping Water held the Raiders to six points.

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 5 4 6 6 – 21

Weeping Water 12 7 10 2 – 31

Weeping Water 53, Louisville 28

Weeping Water ended the week with a winning flourish against Louisville (4-13). The Indians doubled up the Lions 12-6 in the first quarter and led 25-15 at the break.

Weeping Water secured the victory with a scoring outburst in the second half. The team produced 16 points in the third quarter and ended the game with a 12-7 run.

Mogensen guided the Indians with 19 points. Miller generated 12 points, Rathe scored six points and Ridge posted five points. Hammons had four points, Cave pitched in three points and Brack and McAdams each added two points for the team.

Ella Culver helped Louisville with seven points, three rebounds and one assist. Emma Yardley collected four points, three boards and two blocks for LHS, and Ella Aaberg tallied six points, one rebound and one assist.

Mira Fosmer pocketed two points and four rebounds and Riley Bennett had four points, two rebounds and one assist. Sagan Leach had three points and two rebounds, Allie Hiatt posted two points and one assist and McKenna McCaulley and Nola Nelson each had one rebound.

Wyleigh Bateman, Faith Hillabrand and Breanna Wulf all saw court time for the Lions.

Louisville 6 9 6 7 – 28

Weeping Water 12 13 16 12 – 53

Louisville (28)

Aaberg 8, Bennett 2, Leach 3, Fosmer 2, Yardley 4, Culver 7, Hiatt 2, McCaulley 0, Nelson 0, Bateman 0, Hillabrand 0, Wulf 0.

Weeping Water (53)

Brack 2, Miller 12, Ridge 5, Cave 3, Mogensen 19, McAdams 2, Rathe 6, Hammons 4.