Weeping Water girls to play for subdistrict crown
Weeping Water girls to play for subdistrict crown

Weeping Water basketball

AUBURN – The Weeping Water girls marked the first goal on their postseason checklist Tuesday night with a victory in the subdistrict semifinals.

The top-seeded Indians dispatched fourth-seeded Pawnee City 52-31 in the semifinals of the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament. Weeping Water (23-1) seized control of the contest in the opening quarter. The team flew out to a 20-7 lead and remained ahead of PCHS (9-14) the rest of the way.

Individual statistics from the basketball game were unavailable.

Weeping Water will take on third-seeded Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (14-10) for the subdistrict championship. The teams will square off at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Auburn High School. The winner will play in the district finals on Feb. 28.

Pawnee City          7 4 11 9 – 31

Weeping Water   20 8 15 9 – 52

