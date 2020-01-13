JOHNSON – The Weeping Water girls withstood a comeback attempt from Johnson-Brock to win on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Indians left the JBHS gym with a 54-48 triumph. Weeping Water, ranked fifth in Class D-1, dominated the middle two quarters to improve to 11-1. Johnson-Brock slipped to 7-4.
Weeping Water snapped a 10-10 ballgame with a 20-6 scoring spree in the second quarter. The team built its lead to 23 points early in the fourth quarter before Johnson-Brock attempted to rally. The Eagles cut the gap to single digits before Weeping Water preserved the victory.
Weeping Water used its advantage on the glass to score several key baskets. The Indians outrebounded Johnson-Brock 35-25 and hauled in 12 on the offensive end of the court. Bailee Nissen played a key role on the rebounding front with five offensive boards. She finished the game with eight rebounds and one point.
WWHS guards Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett both gave the Indians major minutes. Cave guided the offense with eight assists during the day. She added 19 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, three steals and three pass deflections.
Barrett made 50 percent of her shots from the floor and finished with 20 points. She chipped in five rebounds, three assists, five steals and two pass deflections.
Reba Wilson gave the Indians seven points, one rebound and two pass deflections, and Karly Ridge contributed four points, four rebounds and one pass deflection. Reagan Aronson tallied three points and four rebounds, Jamison Twomey had one rebound and one assist and Lauren Wehrbein had one rebound and one pass deflection.
Kelsi Vogler and Brooklyn Rathe each grabbed one rebound for the team. Kiera Brack and Natania French played defensive minutes for the squad.
You have free articles remaining.
Audrey Sandfort and Jordan Koehler each scored 12 points for Johnson-Brock. The Eagles made 45 percent of their shots from the floor but went 11-of-21 at the foul line.
Weeping Water 10 20 19 5 – 54
Johnson-Brock 10 6 12 20 – 48
Weeping Water (54)
Aronson 1-4 0-0 3, Wilson 2-4 3-6 7, Cave 6-13 4-6 19, Barrett 7-14 4-6 20, Nissen 0-5 1-2 1, Twomey 0-3 0-0 0, Ridge 2-5 0-0 4, Wehrbein 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 0-0 0-0 0, Brack 0-0 0-0 0, Rathe 0-0 0-2 0, French 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-48 12-22 54.
Johnson-Brock (48)
H. Sandfort 3-5 0-2 6, A. Sandfort 5-12 2-5 12, Edwards 2-7 2-2 7, Hodges 2-4 5-8 9, Koehler 5-8 2-2 12, Buchmeier 1-2 0-2 2. Totals 18-40 11-21 48.