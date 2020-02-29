Weeping Water girls win district championship

“We knew that we were going to have to play good defense against them,” Nissen said. “We saw they had done pretty well in their subdistrict against some good teams, so we knew we’d have to guard them and keep them from taking good shots. Overall I think we succeeded.”

The Titans stayed within 19-6 at halftime by employing the same type of defensive intensity. The team held Weeping Water to nine points in the first quarter and gave up just three field goals and two free throws in the second period. Their work came against a WWHS team that had scored 60 or more points 11 times earlier in the year.

“Coach came in at halftime and told us that we weren’t playing our game, and he was right. We weren’t,” Barrett said. “We had been doing well on defense, but our offense wasn’t on track, so we came out in the second half and wanted to get that going. We wanted to push the pace and score a lot of points against them.”

Weeping Water accomplished that goal in the first four minutes. Grace Cave blocked Twin River’s opening shot and turned it into a fast-break basket by Nissen, and Barrett pocketed consecutive baskets on the team’s next two trips. Layups from Reba Wilson and Cave gave the Indians a 29-10 edge.