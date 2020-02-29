Weeping Water girls win district championship

SEWARD – The Weeping Water girls had reached winning destinations on their season map more than two dozen times before meeting Twin River on Friday night.
The Indians pulled out their familiar compasses of energy, effort and enthusiasm to chart a successful journey against the Titans.
Weeping Water marked a spot in the Class D-1 State Tournament with a 55-20 victory in the District D1-1 Final. The top-seeded Indians pulled away from 16th-seeded Twin River in the second half to claim the district championship. Hundreds of fans packed Seward High School to watch the teams battle for the state tournament berth.
Weeping Water head coach Joel Haveman wore a big smile as he watched players, coaches and fans enjoy a lengthy celebration after the trophy presentation. WWHS athletes cut pieces of the Seward nets as commemorative keepsakes, shared hugs with family and friends and relished every second of their statebound accomplishment.
“It feels good,” Haveman said. “You never want to take these moments for granted. It’s hard to get to a state tournament, so to be able to reach this point is a big deal. I’m very proud of all of the girls for the time and effort that they’ve put in the whole year.”
Weeping Water seniors Bailee Nissen and Peyton Barrett said they were thrilled to help the Indians make history on the court. Nissen, Barrett and classmate Kelsi Vogler became the first Weeping Water players to advance to state in both their junior and senior years. They also helped the Indians become the first WWHS group to win 25 games in one season.
“This is amazing,” Nissen said. “I’ve never felt so happy in my life. Being a part of this team is something that’s really special to me. Honestly, I’m a little speechless right now.”
“This means a lot because of all the work the team’s put in this year,” Barrett said. “To get to go to a state tournament for the second straight year is pretty amazing. We’ve been practicing all year to get to this point, so it feels really good to know all of that work is paying off.”
Barrett said the Indians viewed Twin River (7-18) as a dangerous team and treated them with respect. The Titans advanced to the district final by stopping High Plains Community 38-24, Fullerton 52-43 and Palmer 41-33 in the Subdistrict D1-6 Tournament. Fullerton had been 16-4 and Palmer 14-6 when they met the Titans.
“We spent a lot of time preparing for this game,” Barrett said. “We knew they were coming into this as a hot team, so we watched a lot of film and had some good practices. To win three subdistrict games is hard, and a couple of those were against tough teams, so we knew they were good. We had to be just as good if we wanted to win.”
The Indians relied on their defense to remain ahead in the first half. Weeping Water held Twin River to six points in the first 16 minutes and forced the Titans to go 3-of-20 from the field. The effort came against a Twin River team that had scored 93 combined points in their previous two games.
“We knew that we were going to have to play good defense against them,” Nissen said. “We saw they had done pretty well in their subdistrict against some good teams, so we knew we’d have to guard them and keep them from taking good shots. Overall I think we succeeded.”
The Titans stayed within 19-6 at halftime by employing the same type of defensive intensity. The team held Weeping Water to nine points in the first quarter and gave up just three field goals and two free throws in the second period. Their work came against a WWHS team that had scored 60 or more points 11 times earlier in the year.
“Coach came in at halftime and told us that we weren’t playing our game, and he was right. We weren’t,” Barrett said. “We had been doing well on defense, but our offense wasn’t on track, so we came out in the second half and wanted to get that going. We wanted to push the pace and score a lot of points against them.”
Weeping Water accomplished that goal in the first four minutes. Grace Cave blocked Twin River’s opening shot and turned it into a fast-break basket by Nissen, and Barrett pocketed consecutive baskets on the team’s next two trips. Layups from Reba Wilson and Cave gave the Indians a 29-10 edge.
Karley Ridge helped Weeping Water go up 36-16 with her hustle late in the third quarter. She made a leaping save of the basketball near the corner and then sprinted back into the lane. The crowd roared after she sank a difficult shot and made the ensuing free throw.
The Indians increased their lead to 43-18 midway through the fourth quarter. All 14 players who suited up for the team saw court time.
Barrett helped Weeping Water with 16 points, six rebounds, three steals and one assist. Cave contributed 11 points, five blocks, five steals, four assists and three rebounds, and Nissen poured in eight points, four boards, two assists and two steals.
Ridge generated seven points and six rebounds and Wilson posted five points, three rebounds and one assist. Reagan Aronson drew one charge and had one point and one rebound, and Jamison Twomey finished with three points, one assist, one rebound and one steal.
Natania French tallied two points and one rebound and Lauren Wehrbein scored two points. Vogler, Brooklyn Rathe, Kiera Brack, Ciera Dieter and Lauren Harms gave the squad defensive minutes.
You have free articles remaining.
Weeping Water will be the top seed in the Class D-1 State Tournament. The Indians will take on eighth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic in the first round. The teams will play at 9 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at Lincoln Southwest.
Hartington Cedar Catholic advanced to the state tournament by upsetting Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71-59 in the District D1-4 Final. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had been the fourth-seeded team in Nebraska but saw its season come to a close. Thirteenth-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic reached the 70-point mark for the first time this year to win the district crown.
Haveman said the Indians were pleased to be the number-one seed but were aware of its limited value. The top four seeds in the Class D-1 State Tournament – Weeping Water (25-1), Chambers/Wheeler Central (25-1), Pleasanton (25-0) and Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) have gone 98-5 this season.
“That’s something that’s always a goal, and it will be a cool thing to look back on someday, but they don’t give trophies for being the top seed,” Haveman said. “The girls are very aware that every game in the state tournament is going to be tough. We’re going to prepare as well as we can and hopefully we can put that to good use next week.”
Twin River 4 2 10 4 – 20
Weeping Water 9 10 17 19 – 55
Twin River (20)
Morris 4-15 2-5 10, Paczosa 3-16 0-0 6, Rinkol 1-6 0-0 2, Van Winkle 0-2 0-0 0, Fehringer 1-3 0-0 2, Lemburg 0-3 0-1 0, Swanson 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Reeg 0-1 0-0 0, Strain 0-0 0-0 0, Cornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Swantek 0-0 0-0 0, Yrkoski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-46 2-6 20.
Weeping Water (55)
Aronson 0-7 1-2 1, Wilson 2-2 1-4 5, Cave 4-7 0-0 11, Barrett 7-12 0-0 16, Nissen 4-7 0-0 8, Twomey 1-5 0-0 3, Ridge 2-2 3-3 7, French 0-0 2-2 2, Wehrbein 1-1 0-0 2, Rathe 0-1 0-0 0, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Brack 0-0 0-0 0, Dieter 0-0 0-0 0, Harms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-46 7-11 55.
Class D-1 State Tournament Pairings
Thursday, March 5
Game 1: #1 Weeping Water (25-1) vs. #8 Hartington Cedar Catholic (10-13) @ Lincoln Southwest – 9 a.m.
Game 2: #4 Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) vs. #5 Archbishop Bergan (14-9) @ Lincoln Southwest – 10:45 a.m.
Game 3: #2 Chambers/Wheeler Central (25-1) vs. #7 Dundy County-Stratton (18-6) @ Lincoln Southwest – 2 p.m.
Game 4: #3 Pleasanton (25-0) vs. #6 Pender (17-11) @ Lincoln Southwest – 3:45 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner in semifinal #1 @ Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln – 9 a.m.
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner in semifinal #2 @ Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln – 10:45 a.m.
Saturday, March 7
Game 7: Third-place game @ Lincoln East – 11 a.m.
Game 8: First-place game @ Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln – 9 a.m.