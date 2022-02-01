Weeping Water girls win league wrestling title

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes wore championship smiles Monday night after winning the league wrestling tournament title.

The WWHS girls finished first in the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite with 97 points. Riley Hohn, Raelyn Wilson, Dakota Reiman, Libby Sutton, Taylor Miller, Sammi Burch and Bridget Murdoch secured the title at Weeping Water Activities Center.

The tournament featured a mix of league and non-league teams. Weeping Water, Malcolm, Johnson County Central, Palmyra and Falls City represented the ECNC. The five conference schools invited Millard West, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Omaha Benson to join them at the wrestling meet.

Hohn (22-6) captured first place at 100 pounds with pins in 0:46 and 2:23. Wilson (35-4) dominated her two 114-pound opponents with pins in the first 30 seconds, and Sutton (42-5) secured three pins to earn her championship at 132 pounds.

Burch became the fourth Indian to claim a title with her work at 152 pounds. Burch (13-3) collected pins in 0:40 and 1:29 to capture first place.

Reiman (120 pounds), Miller (138) and Murdoch (165) each earned third place in their weight brackets. All three Indians scored points for the team.

Weeping Water will resume the season this weekend in the District A-4 Tournament at Amherst. Action is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday and will pick up again at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Adams Central, Amherst, Arcadia-Loup City, Aurora, Bellevue East, Blue Hill/Red Cloud, Boone Central, Columbus, Crete, Fullerton, Grand Island, Grand Island Northwest, Johnson County Central, O’Neill, Omaha Skutt, Omaha Westside, Ord, Ravenna, St. Paul, Stanton, Superior, Weeping Water, Wilber-Clatonia and Wisner-Pilger will have athletes at the district meet.

Team Results

Weeping Water 97, Millard West 67, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 57, Malcolm 47, Omaha Benson 23, Johnson County Central 20, Palmyra 17, Falls City 14

Weeping Water Results

100 – Riley Hohn (1st)

Pinned Grace Frahm (MLC) 0:46, pinned Grace Frahm (MLC) 2:23

114 – Raelyn Wilson (1st)

Pinned May Win (OBN) 0:24, pinned Buemuna Ku (OBN) 0:21

120 – Dakota Reiman (3rd)

Pinned by Chloe Larsen (CBAL) 5:48, pinned by Nevaeh Hascall (MLW) 4:00

132 – Libby Sutton (1st)

Pinned Bella Hirsch-Rollins (CBAL) 1:30, pinned Kennedy Cole (MLC) 1:17, pinned Daphne Schramm (FCY) 3:39

138 – Taylor Miller (3rd)

Pinned by Cydnee Loos (MLC) 3:57, pinned by Jacqueline Bunten (CBAL) 3:22, pinned Quinn Velder (CBAL) 4:49

152 – Sammi Burch (1st)

Pinned Priyanka Malhotra (PLY) 0:40, pinned Alicia Ponce (MLW) 1:29

165 – Bridget Murdoch (3rd)

Pinned by Tierney White (MLW) 1:29, pinned by Lauren Sash (MLW) 3:44

