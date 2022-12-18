Weeping Water girls win on home court

WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water athletes made a promise in their pregame huddle that they were going to play with energy against Nebraska Lutheran.

The WWHS girls kept their word by putting together one of their top performances of the young season.

The Indians created postgame smiles with a 51-37 victory at Weeping Water Activities Center. The team went ahead 14-2 after one quarter and maintained a double-digit margin throughout the second half.

Weeping Water head coach Marcy Clausen said she was pleased with the way the Indians rebounded from a 27-26 setback to Palmyra on Thursday night. Weeping Water made 21 baskets, finished 6-of-7 from the free-throw line and held the Knights to their second-lowest point total of the year.

“Our effort tonight was fantastic,” Clausen said. “The bench really stepped up for us and we shot our free throws a lot better tonight than last night. We shot 85 percent tonight versus 33 percent last night, which made a big difference. It was a great effort from all of the girls.”

The team’s passing abilities played a key role in the victory. The Indians made 12 assists during the night and found open teammates at critical moments. Weeping Water generated four consecutive assists during a 10-1 scoring spree late in the first half. The squad then produced five assists in the second half to clinch the game.

“We did a much better job of that tonight,” Clausen said. “We can certainly still improve, but we did a nice job of taking care of the basketball and making the right passes when we needed to. I’m proud of the girls for the way they played. We’re continuing to get better.”

Weeping Water (3-2) relied on defense to build an early lead. The team forced 12 Nebraska Lutheran turnovers in the first quarter. Steals from Emily Ridge and Kallie Brack led to a pair of baskets in the opening three minutes, and consecutive steals from Samantha Hammons and Ridge helped the team go ahead 11-2.

Alexis Mogensen’s 3-pointer midway through the second quarter gave Weeping Water a 21-6 lead. Nebraska Lutheran (3-3) rallied within 21-14 before the Indians seized all of the momentum. Mogensen, Ridge, Jillian Rathe and Hammons scored on four straight trips to rebuild a 31-15 edge.

Ridge’s assist to Kali Miller helped the Indians take a 43-29 lead late in the third quarter. Ella Cave made a pair of assists early in the fourth period to create a 51-34 gap.

Ridge helped the Indians with nine points, four assists, two blocks and two steals. Brinkley McAdams produced 11 points and three rebounds, Hammons netted eight points, two steals and two rebounds and Miller tallied eight points, three blocks, two assists and two steals.

Cave played lockdown defense on the perimeter and gave the Indians three rebounds and two assists. Alexis Mogensen had seven points, two boards and one assist, Brack finished with six points and four steals and Rathe delivered two points and two rebounds. Kaylea McCaulley and Katie Mogensen each saw court time for the team.

Nebraska Lutheran 2 17 10 8 – 37

Weeping Water 14 19 10 8 – 51

Nebraska Lutheran (37)

Malchow 13, Williamson 7, Otte 8, R. Hueske 7, Endorf 2, S. Hueske 0, Schwab 0, Prigge 0.

Weeping Water (51)

Miller 3-11 2-2 8, Ridge 4-12 1-1 9, Cave 0-4 0-0 0, A. Mogensen 3-5 0-0 7, McAdams 5-7 1-1 11, Brack 2-6 2-2 6, Rathe 1-2 0-1 2, Hammons 3-7 0-0 8, McCaulley 0-0 0-0 0, K. Mogensen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 6-7 51.