Weeping Water girls win subdistrict championship

AUBURN – The Weeping Water girls won their second championship of the month Thursday night with a strong performance against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.
The top-seeded Indians defeated third-seeded H-TR-S 53-35 in the title game of the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament at Auburn High School. Weeping Water outscored the Titans 30-18 in the second half to advance to this week’s district finals.
Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett carried the bulk of the scoring load for Weeping Water (24-1) against the Titans (14-11). Cave poured in 28 points and Barrett delivered 14 points for the team. Reagan Aronson added nine points and Karley Ridge had two points.
Carissa Allen led H-TR-S with 15 points. The Titans were hoping to avenge a 60-29 loss to Weeping Water from early December, but the Indians pulled away in the second half. The team expanded its 23-17 halftime lead to 42-25 with a series of baskets.
Weeping Water collected its second championship plaque in a two-week span. The Indians won the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament title Feb. 8 over Malcolm.
WWHS will be the top-seeded team in the Class D-1 district finals. The Indians will face 16th-seeded Twin River (7-17) on Friday, Feb. 28. The schools will square off at 6:30 p.m. at Seward High School.
Twin River won three straight Subdistrict D1-6 Tournament games to advance to the district finals. The school defeated High Plains Community 38-24 and scored upsets against both Fullerton (16-5) and Palmer (14-7). The team defeated Fullerton 52-43 and Palmer 41-33.
The winner of Friday night’s game will advance to the state tournament March 5-7 in Lincoln. Weeping Water will look to return to state for the second straight year.
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 9 8 8 10 – 35
Weeping Water 15 8 19 11 – 53
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (35)
You have free articles remaining.
Allen 15, Leech 2, P. Schaardt 2, Novak 4, Shafer 2, E. Schaardt 2.
Weeping Water (53)
Aronson 9, Barrett 14, Cave 28, Ridge 2.
Class D-1 District Finals
Friday, Feb. 28
D1-1: #1 Weeping Water (24-1) vs. #16 Twin River (7-17) @ Seward High School – 6:30 p.m.
D1-2: #2 Chambers-Wheeler Central (24-1) vs. #15 Alma (13-9) @ Broken Bow High School – 7 p.m.
D1-3: #3 Pleasanton (24-0) vs. #14 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (13-11) @ O’Neill High School – 7 p.m.
D1-4: #4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (20-5) vs. #13 Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-13) @ Norfolk High School – 7 p.m.
D1-5: #5 Maywood-Hayes Center (22-3) vs. #12 Diller-Odell (13-10) @ Adams Central High School – 6:30 p.m.
D1-6: #6 Archbishop Bergan (15-9) vs. #11 South Platte (18-2) @ Gibbon High School – 7 p.m.
D1-7: #7 Pender (16-12) vs. #10 Cambridge (16-8) @ Grand Island Northwest High School – 6 p.m.
D1-8: #8 North Platte St. Patrick’s (17-7) vs. #9 Dundy County-Stratton (17-6) @ Southwest High School – 7 p.m.