Weeping Water girls win subdistrict championship
View Comments

Weeping Water girls win subdistrict championship

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Weeping Water basketball

AUBURN – The Weeping Water girls won their second championship of the month Thursday night with a strong performance against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

The top-seeded Indians defeated third-seeded H-TR-S 53-35 in the title game of the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament at Auburn High School. Weeping Water outscored the Titans 30-18 in the second half to advance to this week’s district finals.

Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett carried the bulk of the scoring load for Weeping Water (24-1) against the Titans (14-11). Cave poured in 28 points and Barrett delivered 14 points for the team. Reagan Aronson added nine points and Karley Ridge had two points.

Carissa Allen led H-TR-S with 15 points. The Titans were hoping to avenge a 60-29 loss to Weeping Water from early December, but the Indians pulled away in the second half. The team expanded its 23-17 halftime lead to 42-25 with a series of baskets.

Weeping Water collected its second championship plaque in a two-week span. The Indians won the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament title Feb. 8 over Malcolm.

WWHS will be the top-seeded team in the Class D-1 district finals. The Indians will face 16th-seeded Twin River (7-17) on Friday, Feb. 28. The schools will square off at 6:30 p.m. at Seward High School.

Twin River won three straight Subdistrict D1-6 Tournament games to advance to the district finals. The school defeated High Plains Community 38-24 and scored upsets against both Fullerton (16-5) and Palmer (14-7). The team defeated Fullerton 52-43 and Palmer 41-33.

The winner of Friday night’s game will advance to the state tournament March 5-7 in Lincoln. Weeping Water will look to return to state for the second straight year.

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer     9 8   8 10 – 35

Weeping Water                              15 8 19 11 – 53

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (35)

Allen 15, Leech 2, P. Schaardt 2, Novak 4, Shafer 2, E. Schaardt 2.

Weeping Water (53)

Aronson 9, Barrett 14, Cave 28, Ridge 2.

Class D-1 District Finals

Friday, Feb. 28

D1-1: #1 Weeping Water (24-1) vs. #16 Twin River (7-17) @ Seward High School – 6:30 p.m.

D1-2: #2 Chambers-Wheeler Central (24-1) vs. #15 Alma (13-9) @ Broken Bow High School – 7 p.m.

D1-3: #3 Pleasanton (24-0) vs. #14 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (13-11) @ O’Neill High School – 7 p.m.

D1-4: #4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (20-5) vs. #13 Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-13) @ Norfolk High School – 7 p.m.

D1-5: #5 Maywood-Hayes Center (22-3) vs. #12 Diller-Odell (13-10) @ Adams Central High School – 6:30 p.m.

D1-6: #6 Archbishop Bergan (15-9) vs. #11 South Platte (18-2) @ Gibbon High School – 7 p.m.

D1-7: #7 Pender (16-12) vs. #10 Cambridge (16-8) @ Grand Island Northwest High School – 6 p.m.

D1-8: #8 North Platte St. Patrick’s (17-7) vs. #9 Dundy County-Stratton (17-6) @ Southwest High School – 7 p.m.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News