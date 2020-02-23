Weeping Water girls win subdistrict championship

AUBURN – The Weeping Water girls won their second championship of the month Thursday night with a strong performance against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer.

The top-seeded Indians defeated third-seeded H-TR-S 53-35 in the title game of the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament at Auburn High School. Weeping Water outscored the Titans 30-18 in the second half to advance to this week’s district finals.

Grace Cave and Peyton Barrett carried the bulk of the scoring load for Weeping Water (24-1) against the Titans (14-11). Cave poured in 28 points and Barrett delivered 14 points for the team. Reagan Aronson added nine points and Karley Ridge had two points.

Carissa Allen led H-TR-S with 15 points. The Titans were hoping to avenge a 60-29 loss to Weeping Water from early December, but the Indians pulled away in the second half. The team expanded its 23-17 halftime lead to 42-25 with a series of baskets.

Weeping Water collected its second championship plaque in a two-week span. The Indians won the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament title Feb. 8 over Malcolm.

WWHS will be the top-seeded team in the Class D-1 district finals. The Indians will face 16th-seeded Twin River (7-17) on Friday, Feb. 28. The schools will square off at 6:30 p.m. at Seward High School.