Weeping Water girls win subdistrict title

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls continued their winning ways this week with a pair of victories in subdistrict action.
The Indians claimed the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament crown after winning twice at Weeping Water Activities Center. The team defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the semifinals and took down Southern in the championship game.
Weeping Water 50, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 33
Weeping Water jumped ahead of the Titans (13-13) early in the Feb. 16 game. The top-seeded Indians built a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and entered the break with a 27-16 edge.
WWHS used a balanced attack to overwhelm Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the third quarter. Weeping Water went on an 18-5 scoring spree to put the game out of reach.
Grace Cave (18 points), Reagan Aronson (12) and Jamison Twomey (11) all reached double figures on the scoreboard for Weeping Water. Karley Ridge collected four points, Kiera Brack had three points and Reba Wilson tallied two points.
H-TR-S 6 10 5 12 – 33
Weeping Water 14 13 18 5 – 50
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (33)
Glathar 6, Leech 8, Novak 6, Shafer 4, Hardesty 4, McNealy 1, Zimmerling 4.
Weeping Water (50)
Aronson 12, Twomey 11, Cave 18, Ridge 4, Wilson 2, Brack 3.
Weeping Water 59, Southern 48
Weeping Water relied on Cave’s shooting touch to stop a challenge from second-seeded Southern (18-5) on Thursday night. She poured in 28 points to help the Indians win the subdistrict championship.
Ridge helped Weeping Water with 11 points, Twomey collected nine points and Wilson pitched in eight points. Aronson added three points in the victory.
Weeping Water (20-5) will be the top-seeded team in the Class D-1 district field. The Indians will play 16th-seeded Central Valley (10-10) in the D1-1 District Final on Friday, Feb. 26. The teams will square off at Schuyler High School. The winner will qualify for the state tournament.
Southern 10 13 8 17 – 48
Weeping Water 18 15 10 16 – 59
Southern (48)
Cooper 21, Troxel 5, Wegner 2, Smith 8, Klover 12.