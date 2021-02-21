Weeping Water girls win subdistrict title

WEEPING WATER – The Weeping Water girls continued their winning ways this week with a pair of victories in subdistrict action.

The Indians claimed the Subdistrict D1-2 Tournament crown after winning twice at Weeping Water Activities Center. The team defeated Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the semifinals and took down Southern in the championship game.

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Weeping Water jumped ahead of the Titans (13-13) early in the Feb. 16 game. The top-seeded Indians built a 14-6 lead in the first quarter and entered the break with a 27-16 edge.

WWHS used a balanced attack to overwhelm Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer in the third quarter. Weeping Water went on an 18-5 scoring spree to put the game out of reach.

Grace Cave (18 points), Reagan Aronson (12) and Jamison Twomey (11) all reached double figures on the scoreboard for Weeping Water. Karley Ridge collected four points, Kiera Brack had three points and Reba Wilson tallied two points.

H-TR-S 6 10 5 12 – 33

Weeping Water 14 13 18 5 – 50